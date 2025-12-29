Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi has opened up regarding India's "no-handshake" policy, stating that Pakistan is fine with not reciprocating gestures if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) continues its current stance. Since the Asia Cup in September, both the Indian men's and women's teams have refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts during international matches. This gesture is reportedly a show of solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. India maintained this stance most recently during the U19 Asia Cup earlier this month.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore, Naqvi-who also serves as the Interior Minister of Pakistan-clarified that the PCB has no intention of forcing handshakes or other formal gestures with India.

"Our belief remains the same even today, and believe me, the Prime Minister himself has told me twice that we shouldn't let politics come into all of this. From day one, our stance has been that cricket and politics should remain separate. On that day, Sarfaraz must have told you what kind of attitude was shown, and what it was like," said Naqvi.

Naqvi suggested that while Pakistan will respect whichever path India chooses to take, they will compete with their neighbors on an equal basis.

"If they don't want to shake hands, then we have no particular desire to do so either. Whatever happens, it will happen on an equal footing with India. And you will see, this approach will continue going forward. It's not possible for them to do one thing and for us to back down - that simply won't happen," he added.

Hostilities between the two nations have reached a peak following the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 Indian tourists were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. In response, India launched a military campaign titled 'Operation Sindoor' aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure across the border.