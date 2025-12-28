Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Shardul Thakur has taken his fourth wicket for Mumbai against Chhattisgarh in the round three of the Vijay Hazare Trophy match on Monday. Punjab got a brilliant start but lost both of their openers Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma soon against Uttarakhand. Delhi is getting dominated by Saurashtra but looking for some early wickets. However, the focus is still on Bihar teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is in action against Meghalaya. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu skipper N Jagadeesan has brought up his half-centtury against Karnataka. (Live Scorecard)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Jurel hits 50
Dhurv Jurel has completed his half-century for Uttar Pradesh against Baroda. Both Jurel and Rinku Singh are forming a terrific partnership as UP are dominating the proceedings. Rinku is also batting at 43 and inching closer towards his half-century.
UP 194/3 (34 overs) vs BAR
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Venkatesh Iyer falls cheaply
Madhya Pradesh lose Venkatesh Iyer's wicket against Kerala. Iyer, who has been bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Rs 7 crore for IPL 2026, gets run out for 8 off 16 after a small miscommunication between him and Himanshu Mantri.
MP 69/4 (18.2 overs)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Punjab 6 down
Despite getting a good start, Punjab are struggling for runs against Uttarakhand. After losing their openers Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma, Punjab have lost four more wickets. Naman Dhir, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, and Harpreet Brar have also departed.
PUN 114/6 (26 overs)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Good recovery from Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh started the innings on a forgettable note as they lost four early wickets to Shardul Thakur. However, Ajay Mandal and Amandeep Khare have stitched a solid partnership and brought Chhattisgarh back on track. A good recovery from the batters.
CHH 83/4 (23 overs) vs MUM
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Jagadeesan departs
Tamil Nadu lose a big wicket against Karnataka as their skipper and wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan departs for 65 off 67 balls. He has been dismissed by Shreesha Achar after hitting 10 fours and a six. Second wicket gone for Tamil Nadu.
TN 101/2 (17 overs) vs KAR
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Nitish Reddy departs
Blow for Andhra Pradesh as Nitish Kumar Reddy departs for 6 against Odisha. He becomes a prey of Sambit Baral, who cleans him up for six in 11 balls.
AP 36/2 (11 overs) vs ODI
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: N Jagadeesan hits 50
FIFTY!!! Wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan hits half-century for Tamil Nadu against Karnataka. Tamil Nadu have lost just one wicket in the form of S R Atish. However, Tamil Nadu are off to a good start.
TN 86/1 (13 overs) vs KAR
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Abhishek departs
OUT!!! Big blow for Punjab as they lose two wickets in quick successions. First, Prabhsimran Singh departs for 28. Following him, Abhishek Sharma fall for 26 after being caught by Harsh Rana on Abhay Negi's delivery.
PUN 62/2 (10 overs) vs UK
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Big breakthrough for Delhi
Saurashtra had a good start against Delhi as their openers H Desai and Vishvarjan Singh Jadeja dealt in boundaries. They crossed the 40-run mark and 7 overs and looked unstoppable until Navdeep Saini dismissed Desai for 28. Delhi now eye more wickets, in order to stop Saurashtra's run flow.
SAU 60/1 (9 overs) vs DEL
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: 4 wickets for Shardul
Mumbai are off to a dominating start as Shardul Thakur has taken four early wickets against Chhattisgarh. First, he dismissed AG Tiwary, followed by Mayank Verma, Ashutosh Singh, and Sanjeet Desai. Chhattisgarh are visibly struggling for runs against the mighty Mumbai.
CHH 31/4 (8 overs) vs MUM
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Good catch from Suryavanshi
WOAH!!! That's a good one from Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The 14-year-old batting sensation shows his prowess in fielding as well as Bihar get their first wicket against Meghalaya. He takes a good catch of Bonchang Sangma on Shabbir Khan's delivery. Later, Sabir Khan also joins the party and removes Arpit Subhas for 7.
MEG 22/2 (8 overs) vs BIH
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Abhishek on fire
Punjab are off to a blistering start as opener Abhishek Sharma is dealing in boundaries against Uttarakhand. Along with Prabhsimran Singh, Abhishek is fearlessly hitting boundaries as Punjab are dominating UK bowlers.
PUN 46/0 (5 overs) vs UK
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Matches begin
The whistle has been blown as the round three of Vijay Hazare Trophy begins. Mumbai are taking on Chhattisgarh while Delhi are facing Saurashtra. The biggest highlight will be Punjab's match against Uttarakhand as India opener Abhishek Sharma is in action. Let's play!!!
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: No Virat-Rohit
The first two games became a big spectacle as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma featured for Delhi and Mumbai respectively. Both the batters hit centuries in their first match and entertained fans with their performance. However, they are now preparing for the ODIs against New Zealand, which will begin from January 11.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Round 3 matches. After the blockbuster first two games, the third round is also expected to bring out some thrilling action for all the cricket fans. Stay tuned with us for all the live updates.