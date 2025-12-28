Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Shardul Thakur has taken his fourth wicket for Mumbai against Chhattisgarh in the round three of the Vijay Hazare Trophy match on Monday. Punjab got a brilliant start but lost both of their openers Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma soon against Uttarakhand. Delhi is getting dominated by Saurashtra but looking for some early wickets. However, the focus is still on Bihar teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is in action against Meghalaya. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu skipper N Jagadeesan has brought up his half-centtury against Karnataka. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the Delhi vs Saurashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 match