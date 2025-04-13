Abhishek Sharma played a one of the most scintillating knocks in Indian Premier League history as he smashed 141 off just 55 balls to help Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) chase down a target of 246 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025. Abhishek went on a complete rampage, smashing 14 boundaries and 10 sixes, as SRH chased down 246 with nine whole balls to spare. Abhishek broke numerous records on the night, including registering the highest score by a player in a run chase in IPL history.

Abhishek's 141 surpasses Marcus Stoinis' 124 as the highest individual score in a run chase. Overall, Abhishek's knock stands as the third highest score in IPL history, only behind Chris Gayle's 175 in 2013 and Brendon McCullum's 158 in the first-ever IPL game in 2008.

Stoinis had smashed an unbeaten 124 in IPL 2024 for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) when they had beaten Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Even on Saturday, Stoinis showed his calibre with the bat, smashing 34 runs off just 11 deliveries, including four consecutive sixes off Mohammed Shami in the final over of the PBKS innings.

However, Stoinis' knock - and indeed everyone else's - fell short of Abhishek's marauding innings.

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025: As it happened

Abhishek Sharma and his 171-run partnership with Travis Head made light work of Punjab Kings' (PBKS) mammoth target of 246 runs as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) cruised home by eight wickets with nine balls left in their IPL encounter on Saturday.

Abhishek Sharma stuck all across the ground at Uppal Stadium to loud cheers from the spectators.

With this comeback win after four successive losses, SRH and most importantly, their 'Travishek' opening pair are back to what they do best: Cause carnage.

This is also the second-highest run chase in IPL history, with 262 chased by PBKS against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last year being at the top. SRH has risen to the eighth spot with two wins and four losses while PBKS is at sixth place, with three wins and two losses.

The 171-run stand between 'Travishek' was broken when a delivery from Chahal landed in Maxwell's hands, removing the left-hander for 66 in 37 balls, with nine fours and three sixes.

Abhishek made his maiden IPL ton in just 40 balls, with 11 fours and six sixes. However, after his century, Abhishek continued his carnage, bullying Chahal by looting 19 runs in the 15th over. The 200-run mark was up for SRH in 14.5 overs.

