England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings on Monday announced that he would be skipping Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 to focus on longer format cricket at the start of English summer with county Kent. Earlier this year, he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the mega auction and he went on to play eight matches for the franchise, scoring 169 runs at an average of 24.14 with his highest score being 36.

Taking to Twitter, Billings wrote: "Have taken the tough decision that I won't be taking part in the next IPL @KKRiders. Looking to focus on longer format cricket at the start of the English summer with @kentcricket."

In another tweet, he said: "Thank you so much for the opportunity @kkriders! Loved every minute of it. An amazing franchise with some brilliant people. Hopefully see you again in the future."

In his IPL career, Billings has played 30 matches, scoring 503 runs at an average of 19.35 with his highest score being 56.

In the IPL, the right-handed batter has represented Delhi Daredevils, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Billings has off late started getting chances in England's Test lineup under the leadership of Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

He is often being picked as the back-up wicketkeeper to Ben Foakes.

England's next Test assignment is against Pakistan, where they will tour the country for three Tests and this will be a part of the World Test Championship.