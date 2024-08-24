England vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Updates: Sri Lanka kept themselves alive in the first Test against England at Old Trafford, ending Day 3 with an 82-run lead. After trailing by 122 runs, Sri Lanka rode on half-centuries by veteran Angelo Mathews (65) and Kamindu Mendis (56*). The latter remained unbeaten overnight alongside wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Chandimal. Chandimal had retired injured and had to be taken to hospital after suffering a blow from a Mark Wood bouncer, but returned to take Sri Lanka to 204/6 at stumps. (Live Scorecard)

