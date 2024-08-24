Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE: Sri Lanka Aim To Extend 2nd Inns Lead
England vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: England are hosting Sri Lanka in the first of a 3-match Test series at Old Trafford.
England vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Updates: Sri Lanka kept themselves alive in the first Test against England at Old Trafford, ending Day 3 with an 82-run lead. After trailing by 122 runs, Sri Lanka rode on half-centuries by veteran Angelo Mathews (65) and Kamindu Mendis (56*). The latter remained unbeaten overnight alongside wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Chandimal. Chandimal had retired injured and had to be taken to hospital after suffering a blow from a Mark Wood bouncer, but returned to take Sri Lanka to 204/6 at stumps. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, Sri Lanka in England, 3 Test Series, 2024, Aug 21, 2024
Day 3 | Stumps
ENG
358
SL
236&204/6 (60.0)
Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.40
Batsman
Dinesh Chandimal
20 (28)
Kamindu Mendis
56* (109)
Bowler
Shoaib Bashir
61/0 (16)
Matthew Potts
26/1 (11)
ENG vs SL, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE
JUST IN - England have been dealt a blow ahead of the start of play as Mark Wood will not take the field on Day 4 due to a right thigh muscle injury. Wood, who walked off the field late yesterday, will continue to be assessed by the England medical team.
Mathews couldn’t capitalise on his lifeline, but Mendis continued to battle, keeping Sri Lanka’s hopes alive. Having returned with a clear X-ray, Chandimal came back to the crease and, along with Mendis, guided Sri Lanka through to the close of play with a lead of 82 runs. Today, the visitors face two key challenges - first, surviving the crucial first hour, and then handling the second new ball, which is 20 overs away. England, on the other hand, will be eager to dismiss these two set batters and get a crack at the tail with the new red cherry. Stick around as the first ball on Day 4 is not far away.
However, Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis showed immense grit, digging deep to erase the deficit and even push Sri Lanka into the lead. But as we’ve seen so often during this and the previous English summer, the replacement ball did a lot more than the previous one, and yesterday was no exception. However, the English fielders couldn’t fully back up their bowlers, giving reprieves to both Mathews and Mendis.
Jamie Smith’s maiden Test century was the standout performance for England, guiding them to a solid first-innings lead of 122 runs. In response, Sri Lanka were rocked early and suffered further setbacks as the English pacers chipped away at the wickets. The situation looked bleak for the visitors when Dinesh Chandimal had to walk off after taking a blow to his right thumb.
Hello and a warm welcome, folks! Day 4 is upon us, and it could very well be the final day of this intriguing first Test. After three days of gripping action, England have their noses in front and will be confident of wrapping things up today. As for Sri Lanka, they aren’t completely out of the contest, but it will take a monumental effort to turn the tide in their favour.
.... DAY 4, SESSION 1 ...
The final hour of play saw England's bowlers struggle to maintain pressure. Milan Ratnayake then joined in and got off to a decent start. It felt like he could be able to repeat the heroics of the first innings, but it wasn't the case as Joe Root was forced to step up to fill the void, making an immediate impact by claiming his wicket on his second delivery. Yet, Mendis held firm, ensuring Sri Lanka reached stumps without further damage and with a lead of 82 runs. It was a captivating end to a day filled with ups and downs. England need early wickets at the start of Day 4 or this 82 can turn into a daunting total. For now, Sri Lanka will be delighted to get past that England score, looking at the way they started their innings. They will surely come out with an intent tomorrow morning as well, and the Lankan fans will pray that Chandimal is able to find his best form. To find out how things pan out, do join us at 10 am GMT, on 24th August 2024. ADIOS!
Dinesh Chandimal then joined Angelo Mathews at the crease, and the pair looked poised to take the game further away from England. They focused on rotating the strike, keeping the scoreboard ticking with well-placed singles and doubles. Just as things were starting to go in Sri Lanka’s favour, an unfortunate injury to Chandimal, caused by a nasty blow to his right hand, forced him to retire hurt with a swollen finger. Despite the setback, Mathews maintained his composure and found another capable partner in Kamindu Mendis. Together, they put together the highest partnership of the innings, adding 78 crucial runs.
Sri Lanka’s innings began on a shaky note, with their top order struggling against the new ball. The early pressure saw them falter, but experienced campaigners Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne took charge, stabilizing the innings. The duo forged a vital 51-run partnership, setting a solid foundation for the middle order. However, their promising stand was cut short when Mark Wood caught Dimuth Karunaratne by surprise with a sharp bouncer, breaking the partnership just as it seemed to be taking root.
Uff! What a way to end the moving day. Dinesh Chandimal got retired hurt and then came back at the fag end to make sure his side head back into the dressing room with some momentum on their side.
FOUR! What a way to end the day! Sri Lanka are fighting as hard as they can and end the day with a lead of 82! With the fielders in the circle, Bashir bowls this fuller and on off and middle. Dinesh Chandimal takes a step out and lofts the delivery over the mid on region for a boundary.
Short of a length on middle and leg. Dinesh Chandimal flicks it towards square leg.
Full-length delivery on middle. Dinesh Chandimal clips it towards short mid-wicket for no runs.
Flatter on off. Dinesh Chandimal lunges and works it across the line towards mid on.
200 up for Sri Lanka! On a length and around off. Dinesh Chandimal drives it towards the gap at covers and gets a couple of runs.
Fuller delivery on middle. Dinesh Chandimal tickles it towards square leg for no runs.
Fuller length delivery on middle. Kamindu Mendis nudges it towards mid on.
Good-length delivery on middle and leg. Kamindu Mendis clips it towards square leg.
A bit slower now, on a length just outside off and shaping it in. Kamindu Mendis works across the line towards his leg side.
Short of a length outside off. Kamindu Mendis dabs it towards cover for no runs.