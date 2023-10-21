England vs South Africa, ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates:England will be squaring off against South Africa in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Saturday in Mumbai. The Jos Buttler-led side will be coming to this match after facing a shocking 69-run defeat against Afghanistan. On the other hand, South Africa also suffered a major 38-run loss against Netherlands. With two wins out of three matches, South Africa will look to redeem themselves against the defending champions, who will also aim to put their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)