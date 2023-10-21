Story ProgressBack to home
England vs South Africa Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023
England vs South Africa World Cup 2023 Live Match: England will be squaring off against South Africa in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Saturday in Mumbai.
Live World Cup 2023 ENG vs SA: England will take on SA© AFP
England vs South Africa, ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates:England will be squaring off against South Africa in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Saturday in Mumbai. The Jos Buttler-led side will be coming to this match after facing a shocking 69-run defeat against Afghanistan. On the other hand, South Africa also suffered a major 38-run loss against Netherlands. With two wins out of three matches, South Africa will look to redeem themselves against the defending champions, who will also aim to put their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
ENG vs SA, World Cup 2023, Live Updates
The World Champions just have not played like champions. They were thrashed by the Kiwis in the first game, they then managd to beat Bangladesh but suffered a shocking loss against Afghanistan. This is a very important game for them, a game they need to win or getting into the top 4 is going to be very difficult. They too like South Africa have match-winners in them but it is time for the big names to step up. There is one good news to begin with for England, the man for the big occasions is back, we mean Ben Stokes is available for selection and England will hope he can deliver in this important game. Stay tuned for the toss in a bit.
Well, all those games mentioned below were quite memorable for the English. However, it is a new day and South Africa would love this one to be memorable for them. They started the tournament brilliantly but went down to the World Cup minnows the Dutch in their last game. Such losses could mean two things, you either come back strongly or find it difficult to get back to winning ways. Well, this South African side has a lot of quality players with a lot of experience and they will need to show character. They are up against a strong England side but they too head into this game on the back of a loss against Afghanistan.
When you talk about South Africa taking on England, the games that come to your mind are the 1992 World Cup game or the T20I clash in which England ended up chasing over 200 in 2016 or Stokes' brilliant one-hander when the last time these two sides faced in a 50-over World Cup. There has been everything, controversies, close encounter, absolute brilliance, when these two face off. So one thing is for sure, we are in for an absolute cracker of a game.
With the World Cup moving along at a rapid pace, every game is an important one and with the results in the last week or so, this game has a lot of importance. Two teams, who are pushing for a spot in that top 4 will be battling it out. It is the current World Champions, England taking on South Africa. We welcome you to the coevrage of this one.
... MATCH DAY ...
The iconic Wankhede Stadium will be hosting its first 2023 World Cup game and it is a big one as well. England will take on South Africa in Match number 20 and it will certainly be a high-octane clash. Reigning champions England have been well below par in this competition and with just one win from their first 3 games, they will be eyeing a victory on a ground where their batters will enjoy batting. A loss in their opening game was shrugged off with a solid showing against Bangladesh but they faltered against a determined Afghanistan side and were blown away. Joe Root and Dawid Malan have shown positive signs with the bat and young Harry Brook has got a few runs under his belt as well but it is the form of Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone and skipper Jos Buttler that has been a worrying sign. There might be changes to that middle order especially with Ben Stokes fit and raring to go. The bowling has been erratic as well and they haven't quite found out their best combination. With Jofra Archer joining the squad ahead of this clash, we might soon see him in action as well but his chances of playing in this game are very slim. There will be nerves in that English dressing room but they will look to avoid decisions taken in a hurry and trust the players who have played the last three games. Coming to South Africa, if England's loss against Afghanistan was an upset then South Africa's last game against Netherlands was an even bigger shock given the fact that the Proteas had started the tournament in blistering form. Just like his counterpart, Temba Bavuma too has struggled for runs in this tournament and needs to lead from the front. Quinton de Kock and the middle order have been solid but the key now is consistency. The pacers have started every game on the right foot picking up early wickets but were patchy in the last 10 or so overs in the last game and they cannot afford to let the oppositions off the hook. Kagiso Rabada seems to be close to his best once again and the aggressive bowling by Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen upfront is a big plus. The last time these two nations played at the Wankhede Stadium in a big clash was the 2016 T20 World Cup and it was runs galore then with England coming out on top. Both teams have the batters to take advantage of the batting paradise that is Wankhede and it might come down to which side bowls that bit better. A win for either will do them a world of good but a loss here and they will find themselves in a very precarious position, England more than South Africa. Which side will come out on top?