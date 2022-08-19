Dean Elgar-led South Africa are completely dominating the proceedings against England in the ongoing 1st Test at Lord's after extending their lead to 124 on Day 2. England were bundled out for 165 in the first innings as Kagiso Rabada scalped five wickets, and then South Africa reached score of 289/7 at stumps with Marco Jansen and Rabada at the crease. However, England captain Ben Stokes gave it his all on the second day, and he bowled a fiery spell, with a barrage of bouncers, and this helped him return with three wickets.

However, he bowled the most vicious delivery to South Africa's opening batter Sarel Erwee in the 55th over and the left-handed batter had no answer on how to deal with that, and as a result, he was sent back to the pavilion.

It was a brute of a ball bowled by Stokes and Erwee could not avoid it even after jumping. He tried to fend off the ball, but he only managed to hand a simple catch to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

Stokes returned with three wickets on Day 2 as he scalped Rassie van der Dussen, Erwee, and Keshav Maharaj.

For South Africa, Erwee top-scored with a knock of 73 while Maharaj also chipped in with a knock of 41.

Currently, Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada are unbeaten on 41 and 3 respectively.

Earlier, England were bundled out for 165 with Ollie Pope top-scoring with a knock of 73.