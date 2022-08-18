England vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Kagiso Rabada Dismisses Ollie Pope, Stuart Broad
England vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2 Live: England will begin Day 2 at 116/6 with Ollie Pope and Stuart Broad, standing unbeaten at the crease.
England vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2 Live: England faced an early blow on Day 2 as Kagiso Rabada dismissed Ollie Pope at 73. As soon as England were eyeing a recovery with Stuart Broad and Matty Potts on the crease, Rabada struck again and sent the former back to the dugout. Currently, England's score read at 146/8, with Potts and Jack Leach, standing unbeaten at the crease. South Africa dominated the proceedings on Day 1 as the bowlers provided them with a strong hand. Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Marco Jensen stood together and left England struggling at 116/6, at the end of Day 1. Rabada was the pick among the bowlers as he scalped three wickets in 9 overs and did not let the hosts recover. It will be interesting to see whether England will be able to turn the tide in their favour on Day 2 or not. (Live Scoreboard).
England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Matty Potts, James Anderson
South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
Eng vs SA, 1st Test, Day 2
It's been a morning that has belonged to Kagiso Rabada! He grabs a five-wicket haul at the home of cricket and leads his team off the field. An impressive bowling performance comes to an end! Dean Elgar's decision to bowl first has paid heavy dividends here. All the bowlers have used the conditions perfectly and have bundled England out for 165. South African bowlers were brilliant on Day 1 and they did not let the advantage slip this morning. They have taken 4 wickets with just 49 added to the overnight score. Kagiso Rabada has been the pick of the bowlers, he ended up grabbing a five-fer, while Anrich Nortje took 3 wickets and Anrich Nortje ended with 2.
OUT! LBW! Kagiso Rabada with a five-wicket haul! A much-needed reward for his hardwork. He was brilliant with the ball on Day 1 and bowled his heart out on Day 2 as well and has now rightly got his name on Lord's honours board. Coming to the ball - It lands on a good length, on middle and seams back in slightly. James Anderson looks to clip it away but misses. The ball hits his pads and there is a huge appeal. The umpire raises his finger and Rabada roars in delight! James Anderson though takes the DRS. However, there is no bat involved and the Ball Tracking also shows three reds. The original decision will stay and England are all-out on 165!
A fullish delivery, around off. Potts looks to work it towards the leg side but gets the outside edge. The ball goes in the air and towards the vacant point region. A single taken.
On a length and outside off. Potts pushes at it away from his body again and gets beaten again.
Serves a good length and outside off. Potts plays it inside the line of the ball.
This time an inside edge! Serves it on a good length again, around off. Potts looks to defend but gets the inside edge onto his pads.
Lands on a good length and around off. The ball seams away a bit and beats the outside edge of Potts blade as he looks to defend.
James Anderson is the last man in.
OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Marco Jansen finally gets his radar right and gets rid of Leach here. This is a fullish delivery, on off. Leach goes for an expansive drive without much foot movement. The ball swings into him a bit and knocks over the off pole. Nine wickets down now and South Africa would be looking to wrap this innings quickly now.
Loses his radar against the left-hander again! Back of a length and it is down the leg side. Leach leaves it alone.
Fuller and around off. Potts leans forward and drives it to covers for a single.
A fullish delivery and it is swinging into middle. Potts blocks it off the front foot.
Overcompensates this time and bowls it full, on middle and leg. Leach clips it through mid-wicket. The batters run three.
Short and wide outside off. Leach looks to cut it but misses. Jansen needs to be closer to the off pole.
Back of a length, on off. Potts blocks it out this time.
Another play and miss! A good length delivery and outside off. Potts tries to push it away but misses.
On a good length and outside off. Potts goes for an ambitious drive but misses,
Fullish delivery and outside off. Potts leaves it alone.
Back of a length, around leg. Potts looks to clip it but gets hit on the thigh pad.
Beaten all ends up! Rabada bowls it in that channel, outside off. Pott tries to work it towards the leg side but ball seams away and beats the outside edge of his blade.