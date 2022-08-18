England vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2 Live: England faced an early blow on Day 2 as Kagiso Rabada dismissed Ollie Pope at 73. As soon as England were eyeing a recovery with Stuart Broad and Matty Potts on the crease, Rabada struck again and sent the former back to the dugout. Currently, England's score read at 146/8, with Potts and Jack Leach, standing unbeaten at the crease. South Africa dominated the proceedings on Day 1 as the bowlers provided them with a strong hand. Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Marco Jensen stood together and left England struggling at 116/6, at the end of Day 1. Rabada was the pick among the bowlers as he scalped three wickets in 9 overs and did not let the hosts recover. It will be interesting to see whether England will be able to turn the tide in their favour on Day 2 or not. (Live Scoreboard).

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Matty Potts, James Anderson

South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Here are the Live Updates from Day 2 of the 1st Test between England and South Africa, straight from Lord's in London