England's ODI contingent was on Tuesday forced to go into isolation after seven members tested positive for COVID-19 and the rest deemed to be in close contact, leading to the entire squad being isolated. With a three-match series against Pakistan coming up, England had to name a fresh squad, with Ben Stokes set to lead the pack. Fast bowler Stuart Broad saw the development as an opportunity to tease his Test teammate James Anderson, asking him if he still had his ODI cap. "Still got your ODI cap @jimmy9?!" Broad wrote on Twitter, responding to a report about the England squad Covid outbreak.

Anderson came up with a hilarious response using a GIF from the hit sitcom 'Friends'.

Anderson and Broad are both veterans in the longest format of the game for England but it has been a while since the two picked up the white ball for the national team.

Anderson's last ODI came in 2015, while Broad last played the 50-over format a year later.

Broad also took to Twitter to share a picture of the two from an ODI match.

"It's still this kit, right?!" he tweeted.

Broad and Anderson's exchange opened the floodgates for a flurry of memes and jokes, with nostalgic fans asking for several veterans to return for England.

While Anderson may not turn out for England against Pakistan, he is keeping himself busy achieving new milestones.

On Monday, he went past 1,000 first-class wickets with a career-best haul of 7/14 against Kent.