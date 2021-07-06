Seven members of the England Men's ODI contingent have tested positive for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday. The other members of the contingent have been termed close contacts. Those who tested positive include three players and four management team members. "Following PCR tests administered yesterday (Monday) in Bristol, The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that seven members - three players and four management team members- of the England Men's ODI party have tested positive for COVID-19," ECB said in a release.

"In collaboration with Public Health England, Public Health Wales and Bristol Local Health Authority, those impacted will now observe a period of self-isolation from July 4 following the UK Government's protocol on quarantine.

"The remaining members of the party have been deemed close contacts and will also isolate."

England are scheduled to play Pakistan in ODIs and T20Is starting with the first ODI on July 8 in Cardiff. ECB confirmed that the Pakistan series would go ahead and Ben Stokes will return to the squad to lead the side.

The English board will also name the squad for the Pakistan series in the "next few hours".

"We have been mindful that the emergence of the Delta variant, along with our move away from the stringent enforcement of bio secure environments, could increase the chances of an outbreak," said ECB CEO Tom Harrison.

"We made a strategic choice to try to adapt protocols, in order to support the overall wellbeing of our players and management staff who have spent much of the last 14 months living in very restricted conditions.

"Overnight we have worked swiftly to identify a new squad, and we are grateful to Ben Stokes who will return to England duties to Captain," he added.