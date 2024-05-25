England will be taking on Pakistan in the second T20I of the four-match series in Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday. The first T20I between the two teams got washed out due to heavy rain in Leeds. In their last five games, Pakistan have won three games and lost two. England, on the other hand, won two games and lost three. Both teams last played against each other in the Final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022. Pakistan will be coming to this clash after winning the three-match T20I series against Ireland 2-1.

When will the England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match be played?

The England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be played on Saturday, May 25.

Where will the England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match be played?

The England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be played at the Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will the England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match start?

The England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM.

Which TV channels will telecast the England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

The England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be telecast in India on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

The England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on FanCode and SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)