The upcoming encounter between England and Pakistan marks the fourth and final match of the Pakistan in England, four-match T20I Series, 2024, set to unfold at Kennington Oval in London, on May 30. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 PM IST. England have graced the Kennington Oval pitch for nine T20I matches, securing victory in three while facing defeat in five. Pakistan have stepped into the arena for three clashes, celebrating triumph twice and succumbing to lose only one.

Average Runs:

England boast an average score of 144 runs in T20Is at Kennington Oval.

In contrast, Pakistan hold an average score of 132 runs on the same battleground.

Highest Scoring Feats:

England's pinnacle T20I performance at Kennington Oval occurred in 2013 against New Zealand, reaching a formidable 196/5 in 20 overs. However, New Zealand clinched victory by a slender margin of five runs despite this feat.

Pakistan's highest T20 score at Kennington Oval dates back to 2009 against Ireland, where they achieved a commendable 159/5 in 20 overs, securing victory by a notable margin of 39 runs.

Lowest Scoring Dips:

England's lowest T20 score at Kennington Oval was a disappointing 88/10, encountered against West Indies in 2011, resulting in a 25-run defeat.

England vs Pakistan Head-to-head Record:

In the head-to-head clashes at Kennington Oval, England and Pakistan have faced off once, with England emerging victorious by 48 runs. The highest combined score in this encounter was achieved by England in 2009, reaching 185/5.