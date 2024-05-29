England and Pakistan have played 1 match in the series, with England winning that game. The pitch at the Kennington Oval, London will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. It will only allow a little assistance to the bowlers and wicket-taking is going to take a lot of work. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 164 runs. The pitch at the Kennington Oval, London is a sporting one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers on offer. Depending on today's ground conditions, the team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl.

Weather Report

Temperature will hover around 15.18 degree C and humidity is expected to be around 69%. Winds at a speed of 3.91 m/s are expected. Cloudy weather is expected during the match, this may help pacers with movement.

Pace or Spin?

The pacers have taken 80% of the total wickets at this venue. Hence picking up pacers for your fantasy team should be a good idea. Based on the stats available, Fantasy gully experts predict that the pitch will continue to assist the pacers.

ENG vs PAK, Head to Head

In the 30 matches played between these 2 teams, the all-rounders of both teams have earned the most fantasy points for their respective teams so far.

ENG vs PAK, Fantasy XI Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi is a bowler with an average of 87 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.1 and is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Shaheen Afridi is a left-arm fast bowler and in the recently played 4 matches, he has taken 3, 3, 3, 1 wickets.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy XI Team. This player has an average of 55 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.9. Babar Azam is a top order opening right-handed batter. In the recently played 5 matches he has scored 233 runs at an average of 46.6 per match.

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan is an all-rounder with an average of 51 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.7 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. This player is a right-handed batter. In the recently played 3 matches Shadab Khan has scored 3, 0, 15 runs averaging 9 per match.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran is an all-rounder with an average of 61 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.7 and is a safe bet for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. This player is a batter, who bats left-handed. In his recently played 3 T20I matches Sam Curran has scored 75 runs. He also bowls decently, bowling left-arm medium fast and in the recent matches has taken 1, 2, 2, 1, 0 wickets.

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy XI Team. This player has an average of 52 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.5. Mohammad Rizwan is a top order opening batter, who bats right-handed and also keeps wickets. In the last 5 matches he has scored 154 runs at an average of 51.3 per match.

Will Jacks

Will Jacks can be a differential pick for your Fantasy XI Team. He has an average of 51 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.8. This player is a top order batter, who bats right-handed. In his last 3 T20I matches, Will Jacks has scored 68 runs.

Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan can be a good safe pick for your Fantasy XI Team. Chris Jordan has an average of 50 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.2. He bowls right-arm fast medium and in the recent 3 T20 matches this player has taken 3 wickets at an average of 29. Chris Jordan has been very successful against this team, taking 1, 2, 0, 0, 2 wickets in the recent matches.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler can be a good pick for your Fantasy XI Team. Jos Buttler has an average of 62 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.6. He is a top-order opening batter, who bats right-handed and also keeps wickets. In the recently played 5 T20 matches, this player has scored 84, 21, 19, 0, 34 runs at an average of 31.6 per match.

ENG vs PAK Fantasy XI Team

Wicket-Keepers: Mohammad Rizwan and Phil Salt

Batters: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Harry Brook

All-Rounders: Sam Curran, Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Rizwan