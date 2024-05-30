England vs Pakistan 4th T20I Live Score: England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the 4th and final T20I at the Oval. This is the last competitive match for both the sides before they embark for the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. England are the T20 World Cup defending champions while Pakistan are the runner-up. The fourth T20I is an opportunity for the Pakistan cricket team to draw the series. The first and the third England vs Pakistan T20Is were washed out due to rain. The second T20I of the four-match series was won by England. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of England vs Pakistan 4th T20I from London