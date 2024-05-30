Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Pakistan 4th T20I Live Score and Latest Updates: Babar Azam And Co. Face Must-Win Scenario
England vs Pakistan 4th T20I Live Score: England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the 4th and final T20I at the Oval.
England vs Pakistan 4th T20I Live Score and Latest Updates© AFP
England vs Pakistan 4th T20I Live Score: England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the 4th and final T20I at the Oval. This is the last competitive match for both the sides before they embark for the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. England are the T20 World Cup defending champions while Pakistan are the runner-up. The fourth T20I is an opportunity for the Pakistan cricket team to draw the series. The first and the third England vs Pakistan T20Is were washed out due to rain. The second T20I of the four-match series was won by England. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of England vs Pakistan 4th T20I from London
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 Updates, check out T20 WC 2024 schedules and T20 World Cup points table at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
England vs Pakistan 4th T20I Live Score
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan (In place of Saim Ayub), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah (In place of Imad Wasim), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.
England (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler (C), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood (In place of Reece Topley).
TOSS - England have won the toss and elected to BOWL first.
With England holding a 1-0 lead, they will be determined to clinch this final encounter and secure a 2-0 series victory. On the other hand, Pakistan will be desperate to win this match to draw the series level and gain crucial confidence heading into the World Cup. Both teams have plenty at stake, making this a high-pressure contest. Stay tuned for the Toss and Player Line-ups, as this promises to be a match filled with excitement, drama, and top-notch cricketing action.
The third T20I between these two formidable teams was washed out due to rain, leaving both sides eager to prove their mettle in this decisive match. In their last completed encounter, England showcased their batting prowess by posting a challenging total of 183 for 7 in 20 overs. Jos Buttler was the star of the show, playing a sensational knock of 84 runs off 51 balls. His aggressive and calculated innings provided a solid foundation for England. Will Jacks also contributed with a useful 37 runs, forming a key partnership with Buttler. However, England's lower order, including Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone, failed to capitalize on the strong start. They struggled to accelerate, consuming too many deliveries and failing to inflict significant damage in the death overs. As a result, England had to settle for 183, despite being in a position to eye a score well over 200. In response, Pakistan's chase got off to a rocky start. They lost their prolific opener Mohammad Rizwan and the promising Saim Ayub early in the innings. The burden then fell on captain Babar Azam and the dynamic Fakhar Zaman to revive the innings. Babar Azam, known for his elegant stroke play, managed to score 32 runs, while Fakhar Zaman looked in sublime touch, scoring a brisk 45. Fakhar's dismissal, however, triggered a collapse, with Pakistan losing wickets at regular intervals. The middle and lower order failed to build on the foundation laid by Babar and Fakhar, and Pakistan's innings eventually folded for 160, falling short by 23 runs.
A very warm welcome to all the viewers joining us here today. The stage is set for a thrilling finale as England and Pakistan gear up for the fourth and final T20I of the four-match series. The iconic Kennington Oval in London, United Kingdom, will host this crucial encounter. With England leading the series 1-0, Pakistan faces a must-win situation to level the series and gain momentum ahead of the World Cup.
... MATCH DAY ...
The start of the Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is in sight with just a few days to go for the mega event to get underway and two teams who met each other in the Final of the last T20 World Cup, England and Pakistan go head-to-head in a four-match T20I series in order to get ready for the main event. Next up is the 4th T20I which will be played at the Kennington Oval in London and currently, hosts England have a 1-0 lead in the series with games 1 and 3 getting washed out. The 2nd T20I that was played in Birmingham saw a fairly high-scoring contest with England winning by 23 runs and Jos Buttler took his form from the Indian T20 League into the international circuit and made a thunderous 84 off 51 balls. The likes of Will Jacks and Jonny Bairstow too made useful contributions but the red-hot Phil Salt coming off a sensational Indian T20 League missed out and he will be eager to showcase his best. With the ball, Jofra Archer returned to international action and seemed almost back to his best picking up a couple of wickets in the process as well. England bowled very pretty as a bowling unit that was led by Moeen Ali upfront with his off-spin and even though Reece Topley picked up 3 wickets, he was the most expensive of the bunch by a fair distance as well. Moving on to Pakistan, their top four comprised of Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman and all four of them are genuine openers in this format. Rizwan and Ayub however got the nod to open and both of them failed miserably which allowed the likes of Babar and Fakhar to bat inside the Powerplay and the duo led the fightback pretty well. The middle order failed again but the likes of Iftikhar Ahmed and Imad Wasim made useful contributions which eventually wasn't enough. Pakistan also has a pretty similar bowling lineup to England, three pacers and a couple of spinners. Mohammad Amir returning to international cricket but was wicketless and it was Shaheen Afridi who picked up three scalps with the likes of Imad Wasim and Haris Rauf performing decently. It was that spell of Shadab Khan which again was underwhelming and slowly, he has turned into a batting all-rounder rather than a leg spinner who used to be pretty handy with the bat. With just one game left in the series before both sides fly to the Caribbean and United States, both teams will be eager to get a win. England have a chance of winning the series 2-0 whereas Pakistan can only end on level terms. Who are you backing for the win?