England take on Pakistan in the third T20I of a four-match series at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Both teams have played one match in the series, with England winning that match. Jos Buttler was the Man of the Match, scoring the highest fantasy points for England with 114 points while Shaheen Afridi topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Pakistan with 100 points. The pitch at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, is balanced. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 146 runs.

Pace or Spin?

The pacers have taken 80% of the total wickets at this venue. Hence picking up pacers for your fantasy team should be a good idea.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 15 degree C with 91% humidity. Winds at a speed of 7.52 m/s are expected. Cloudy weather is expected during the match, this may help pacers with movement. There is light rain expected which may affect playing conditions.

ENG vs PAK, Head-to-Head

In the 30 matches played between these two teams, the all-rounders of both teams have earned the most fantasy points for their respective teams so far.

ENG vs PAK, Fantasy XI Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi is a safe bet for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 87 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9.1. He bowls left-arm fast and in the recent matches, Shaheen picked up a three-wicket haul at an economy of nine.

Phil Salt

Phil Salt is a wicket-keeper with an average of 62 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.7 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Salt is a top-order, right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the last T20I, Salt scored 13 runs at a strike rate of 144.44.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam is a batter with an average of 55 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.5 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In the previous game, he made 32 runs at a strike rate of 123.

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 52 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.3. Rizwan is a top-order, right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the recently played match, he was out for a duck.

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 51 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.3. He is a right-handed batter. He managed to score only three runs in the last game.

Will Jacks

Will Jacks can be a differential pick for your Fantasy XI team. He has an average of 51 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.5. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. Batting at number three, he smashed 37 runs at a strike rate of 161

Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid is a very inconsistent player in terms of fantasy points and can be a high-risk, high-returns pick in your team. This player has an average of 47 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.4. He is a leg-break bowler and in the last contest, he picked up one wicket at an economy of 8.33.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is a must-have for your Fantasy XI Team. He is a right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. Buttler won the Man of the Match in the last game as he scored 114 fantasy points. He was the leading run-getter with 84 runs at a strike rate of 165.

ENG vs PAK, Fantasy XI Team

Wicket-Keepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler

Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Will Jacks

All-Rounders: Liam Livingstone and Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Reece Topley and Moeen Ali

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Shaheen Afridi