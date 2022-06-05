Joe Root became the latest entrant to the 10,000-run club in Test cricket, achieving the rare feat on Day 4 of the opening Test against New Zealand on Sunday. Root became only the second Englishman to reach the milestone after Alastair Cook and the 14th overall. He reached the 10,000-run mark in his 218th innings, becoming the fastest England batter to do so. Cook had reached the landmark in his 229th innings. Incidentally, Root is also the joint-youngest to reach the mark along with Cook, both of whom reached the milestone at the age of 31y 157d.

Root scored an unbeaten 115 in the Lord's Test to help England beat New Zealand by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

His magnificent century rescued them from a score of 69/4 as they chased down 277 at Lord's to seal a win in Ben Stokes' first match as England's Test captain.

Here is the list of cricketers to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket:

1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 15,921

2. Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 13,378

3. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 13,289

4. Rahul Dravid (India) - 13,288

5. Alastair Cook (England) - 12,472

6. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 12,400

7. Brian Lara (West Indies) - 11,953

8. Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) - 11,867

9. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 11,814

10. Allan Border (Australia) - 11,174

11. Steve Waugh (Australia) - 10,927

12. Sunil Gavaskar (India) - 10,122

Promoted

13. Younis Khan (Pakistan) - 10,099

14. Joe Root (England) - 10,015*