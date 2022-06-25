Trent Boult was on top of his game as New Zealand rattled England's top-order on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test at Headingley in Leeds. After the Kiwis were bundled out for 329 in the first innings, Trent Boult took three wickets as England slumped to 55 for six. Boult produced three world class deliveries to clean up England's top three batters -- Alex Lees, Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley. After surprising the left-handed Lees with a sharp out-swinger, Boult bamboozled right-handers Pope and Crawley with two excellent in-swinging deliveries.

Watch: Trent Boult cleans up three England batters on Day 2

Apart from Boult, Neil Wagner took two wickets while Tim Southee also scalped one.

However, England made a strong fightback in the final session of the day, thanks largely to Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton's unbeaten partnership for the seventh wicket.

Bairstow and Overton added an unbeaten 209 runs for the seventh wicket as England ended Day 2 at 264/6, trailing New Zealand by just 65 runs.

Bairstow (130 not off 126) took just 95 balls to score his 10th Test ton. He had also smashed a century in the previous Test in Nottingham.

Overton, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on 89 and will look to score his first century when the play resumes on Day 3.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell scored his third century of the series as New Zealand went on to post a total of 329.

England lead the three-match series 2-0 after beating New Zealand in the first and second Test at Lord's and Trent Bridge, respectively.