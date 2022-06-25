Story ProgressBack to home
England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Jonny Bairstow, Jamie Overton Solid As England Eye Bright Start
ENG vs NZ, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton will look to continue from where they left on Day 2 against New Zealand in the ongoing third Test at Headingley in Leeds
3rd Test, Day 3 Live: England look to go past New Zealand's total.© AFP
Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton will look to continue from where they left on Day 2 against New Zealand in the ongoing third Test at Headingley in Leeds. The hosts will resume play on Day 3 from their overnight score of 264 for six, and were trailing the visitors by 65 runs. Bairstow was batting unbeaten on 130, while Overton (89 not out) will look to score his first Test ton. Earlier, England were reeling at 55 for six before Bairstow and Overton steadied the ship. Earlier, Daryl Mitchell scored his third century of the series as New Zealand went on to post a total of 329.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the day 3 of England vs New Zealand 3rd Test from Headingley, Leeds
3rd Test, New Zealand in England, 3 Test Series, 2022, Jun 23, 2022
Day 3 | Morning Session
ENG
266/6 (50.0)
NZ
329
Headingley, Leeds
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 5.32
% chance to win
ENG 45%
Draw 27%
NZ 28%
Batsman
Jonny Bairstow
131 (130)
Jamie Overton
90* (108)
Bowler
Trent Boult
73/3 (16)
Michael Bracewell
39/0 (5)
ENG vs NZ, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Scorecard
1 run.
A length ball, around off, Overton blocks it to covers.
This is touch fuller, on the fifth stump. Overton defends it solidly on the front foot.
Some movement to start with! Good-length delivery, outside off, shaping away a touch. Jamie Overton looks to chase it but misses.
Some pace from the other end as Tim Southee comes into the attack.
On middle and leg, flicked towards mid on. A tidy start by Michael Bracewell.
Touch flatter, on the pads. Jamie Overton flicks it to square leg and gets across for a single. He moves to 90.
Quicker and full, at the stumps. Jamie Overton blocks it out solidly.
First run of the day and the crowd cheers. Full and on the pads. Jonny Bairstow tucks it through square leg for a single.
This time it is full again, on leg. Bairstow nudges it to the leg side.
Floated and full, on off. Jonny Bairstow blocks it on the front foot.
The morning session is set to begin. New Zealand players take the field. Followed by Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton who walk out to bat for England. Michael Bracewell to start with the ball. Here we go... There is some wait, as Jonny Bairstow has some issue with the door being open in the stands right in his eyesight.
A special partnership between Bairstow and Overton has rescued England. From a position where avoiding the follow-on was a doubt, they now have a chance to take the lead. They trail is just over 60 and if the two continue to play like they did on Day 2, they’ll knock it off in no time. New Zealand on the other hand, will know a wicket early can change things. An important first session awaits…
Hello and a warm welcome to Day 3 of the third Test match between England and New Zeland. We saw 11 wickets fall on Day 2 only to spice things up for the moving day. England have somehow managed to get back in the game and would hope to continue on their merry way with the momentum on their side.
... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...
New Zealand on the other hand, have yet again let England off the hook. Yet again they have failed to capitalise after being in a strong position thanks to Trent Boult and Neil Wagner. The Kiwi bowlers had no answers to the counter attack by Bairstow and Overton. They could have had the latter out early had they taken a review but it seems like that is going to cost them a lot. They still though lead by over 60 and Kane Williamson will hope their bowlers can get the breakthrough quickly and they take some sort of a lead. Will that happen? We will find out. Join us for the action on Day 3 at 3.30 pm IST (10 am GMT) and join us for the build-up as well. Till then, cheers!
From 55 for 6, England have ended the day on 264 for 6. A 200-run plus stand which is not done yet between Bairstow and Overton has seen England yet again fight back in this series. Bairstow got up yet another ton, consecutive ones and Overton is nearing his ton on his debut. England would hope the two can keep going.
Stop whatever you’re doing, take a moment out to applaud the two English batter walking off the field! What we saw in the last couple of hours or so was absolutely stunning from Jonny Bairstow and Craig Overton. They have legit dug England out of the grave and taken them into a commanding position in this game.
Fuller again and on leg, Jonny Bairstow clips it towards deep square leg for one. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 2.
This one lands fuller and down the middle, Jonny Bairstow flicks it towards the fielder at leg gully.