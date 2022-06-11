England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell will look to carry on from where they left on Day 1 with New Zealand set to resume play on 318 for four on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Mitchell's aggressive 81 not out and an unbeaten 67 from Tom Blundell helped New Zealand from quick blows. For England, skipper Ben Stokes and James Anderson took two wickets each, as rest of the bowlers were made to pay for the decision to bowl on a batting-friendly pitch. (LIVE SCORECARD)

