England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates: New Zealand In Control As Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell Eye Tons
2nd Test, Day 2 Live: New Zealand to resume at 318/4 against England at Trent Bridge.© AFP
England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell will look to carry on from where they left on Day 1 with New Zealand set to resume play on 318 for four on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Mitchell's aggressive 81 not out and an unbeaten 67 from Tom Blundell helped New Zealand from quick blows. For England, skipper Ben Stokes and James Anderson took two wickets each, as rest of the bowlers were made to pay for the decision to bowl on a batting-friendly pitch. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 2 of the England vs New Zealand 2nd Test from the Trent Bridge in Nottingham
2nd Test, New Zealand in England, 3 Test Series, 2022, Jun 10, 2022
Day 1 | Stumps
ENG
NZ
318/4 (87.0)
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.66
% chance to win
NZ 46%
Draw 36%
ENG 18%
Batsman
Daryl Mitchell
81* (147)
Tom Blundell
67 (136)
Bowler
James Anderson
42/2 (18)
Jack Leach
62/0 (18)
Topics mentioned in this article
ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates
England on the other hand, will hope they can do something similar they did in the first game. Break this stand quickly and then run through the lower order. The second new ball is relatively new and you can’t rule the English bowlers out from doing so. They’ll be desperate to keep New Zealand under the 400-run mark. Do they have a hero in them?
New Zealand will surely be eyeing the 450-run mark at least. The pitch is a belter and it should be at its best on Day 2! Mitchell will be eyeing back-to-back tons whereas Blundell would want to get to his after missing out in the first Test. Can they do so is the question.
Yet another massive stand between Blundell and Mitchell has put their side in a commanding position. The question is, can they build on this now? The visitors failed to capitalise from a strong position in the first game but a slip up is not affordable here. The first session will be a very important one. Welcome to the coverage.
… DAY 2, SESSION 2 …
England on the other hand will be rueing the fact that they elected to bowl. The pitch has been a belter throughout and the England bowlers have been made to toil really hard. They really need a few early wickets on Day 2 if they are to get back in the game. They did do so in the first Test but can they do it again? We will find out. Do join us at 3:30 pm IST (10:00 am GMT).
It was a combined batting effort but the stand between Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell which was the highlight of the last game for the visitors was the highlight yet again. However, most of the batters who batted today made handy contributions but the stand of over 150 and which is still unbeaten between Mitchell and Blundell is what has turned the game completely into the visitors’ favor. New Zealand will hope the two can keep going and probably bat them into a position from where they can’t lose the game.
What a day for the Kiwis and they are in a very strong position in this game at the moment! Their batting has risen to the occasion and they’ll be the ones who’ll sleep better after Day 1.
Fuller one on middle, Tom Blundell defends it back towards the bowler. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 1.
Tossed up delivery, this is defended towards the leg side.
On middle, Tom Blundell leans forward and pushes it towards covers.
Floated outside off stump. Tom Blundell plays at it and inside edges it towards backward square leg.
Leg stump line again. Goes on the front foot and defends solidly.
Around the wicket on leg stump. Strays down the leg side as Tom Blundell tries to play at it.
This one was outside off as well, Daryl Mitchell leaves it alone. A maiden from James Anderson.
Outside off again, Daryl Mitchell lets this one go as well.
Sticks to his line and length bowling it outside off, Daryl Mitchell doesn't bother at it.
Action reply of the last delivery, Daryl Mitchell lets it go towards the keeper.
On a good length outside off, Daryl Mitchell leaves it alone.
Length ball on the middle angling it in, Daryl Mitchell guides it to short mid-wicket.
Good length delivery on off stump. Tom Blundell well behind this one and defends it towards short cover.