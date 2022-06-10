ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: England won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the second Test at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. England took a 1-0 lead in the series, courtesy of Joe Root's ton in the second innings, and some fine bowling performance from debutant Matthew Potts. The Durham pacer took seven wickets in the match, while veteran pacer James Anderson and Stuart Broad also enjoyed their time in the middle after being recalled to the side. New Zealand, on the other hand, had made a strong comeback in the second innings, after being bowled out for a paltry total of 131. Kiwis, however, will miss skipper Kane Williamson, who tested positive for Covid on the eve of the second Test. Tom Latham will lead the team in his absence. Meanwhile, Colin de Grandhomme will also miss the game due to an injury. (LIVE SCORECARD)

England:Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

New Zealand:Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 1 of the England vs New Zealand 2nd Test from the Trent Bridge in Nottingham