England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: England Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs New Zealand
ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: England won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the second Test at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: England won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the second Test at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. England took a 1-0 lead in the series, courtesy of Joe Root's ton in the second innings, and some fine bowling performance from debutant Matthew Potts. The Durham pacer took seven wickets in the match, while veteran pacer James Anderson and Stuart Broad also enjoyed their time in the middle after being recalled to the side. New Zealand, on the other hand, had made a strong comeback in the second innings, after being bowled out for a paltry total of 131. Kiwis, however, will miss skipper Kane Williamson, who tested positive for Covid on the eve of the second Test. Tom Latham will lead the team in his absence. Meanwhile, Colin de Grandhomme will also miss the game due to an injury. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
England:Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
New Zealand:Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Scorecard
We are all set for the action to begin! The England players make their way out to the middle. They are followed by the New Zealand openers, Tom Latham and Will Young.
Tom Latham says they wanted to bowl first too, there is a little bit of green tinge but seems dry. Adds they need to play the first hour well and it will get easier. Informs Kane is fine. Ends by saying they are playing 4 seamers and Nicholls comes in along with Bracewell.
Ben Stokes says the wicket tends to get better as the game goes on and they are looking to put them under pressure by taking wickets with the new ball. States they were going toe-to-toe in the last Test and he is very pleased with the guys for the effort and character they showed. Adds they just want to enjoy the game and do well. Informs Leach is fine and he was unfortunate in the last game.
TOSS - ENGLAND HAVE WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO FIELD!
New Zealand on the other hand, haven’t been at their best in this format this year. They have been pretty inconsistent. Can they turn it around though? They’ll have to do it without their best batter Williamson but they still have a lot of quality in their side. Toss coming up in a bit…