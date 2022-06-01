England will take on New Zealand in the first Test of the three-match series, starting from Thursday, June 2 at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. This will be Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum first game as captain and head coach, respectively, of the England Test team. England had announced their playing XI earlier today with James Anderson and Stuart Broad earning a recall, while young speedster Matt Potts will also make his debut for the Three Lions. New Zealand, on the other hand, will look to address their batting issues, especially after their seven-wicket defeat to the First Class Counties XI.

When will the England vs New Zealand, 1st Test match be played?

The England vs New Zealand, 1st Test match will be played from Thursday, June 2 to Monday, June 6.

Where will England vs New Zealand, 1st Test match be played?

The England vs New Zealand, 1st Test match will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

What time will the England vs New Zealand, 1st Test match start?

The England vs New Zealand, 1st Test match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs New Zealand, 1st Test match?

The England vs New Zealand, 1st Test match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the England vs New Zealand, 1st Test match?

The Live streaming of the England vs New Zealand, 1st Test match will be available on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)