After being held to a 2-2 draw in the T20I series, England aim to bounce back to winning ways in the first ODI against New Zealand in Cardiff. The ODI series marks the return of senior pros like Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Jason Roy among others, who look to get some game time under their belt ahead of the World Cup in India next month. Harry Brook has been given a further chance to force his way into side after being left out of the preliminary squad for the tournament. As for New Zealand, they are still without Kane Williamson, who is still recovering from an injury. However, Trent Boult's return is a massive boost for the Kiwis as they look to prepare for the World Cup. Notably, both teams contested the final of the previous World Cup, and square in the tournament opener this time around.

When will the England vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match be played?

The England vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will be played on Friday, September 8.

Where will the England vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match be played?

The England vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Advertisement

What time will the England vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match start?

The England vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will start at 5 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match?

The England vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Advertisement

Where to follow the love streaming of the England vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match?

The England vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)