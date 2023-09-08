Story ProgressBack to home
England vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: Focus On Ben Stokes' Return As World Cup Preparation Heats Up
England vs New Zealand 1s ODI LIVE: Returning Ben Stokes in focus as England take on New Zealand.
England defeated New Zealand 2-1 in T20I series© AFP
England vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score:After wrapping up the T20I series 2-1, a full-strength England team gears up for the ODI challenge against New Zealand, with the first match of the series taking place in Cardiff. England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who took a u-turn on the decision to retire from ODI cricket, will be in the spotlight as the defending champions look to go the distance in the World Cup this time as well. New Zealand, who were the finalists when England became World Champions four years ago, will be without their talismanic skipper Kane Williamson in the series. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live score and updates from the first ODI between England and New Zealand, form Sophia Gardens in Cardiff:
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Asia Cup 2023 Updates and check out Asia Cup Schedule and Asia Cup 2023 Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
England vs New Zealand 1st ODI LIVE
England (Playing XI) - Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C/WK), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.
Toss - New Zealand wins the toss and will BOWL.
No one can forget the 2019 World Cup. Stokes was the hero in the final match. Then he retired from the format - ONLY for him to pack his kit a couple of months prior to the World Cup and give England another chance to do the unimaginable. For New Zealand, they have put in a strong squad as well. With Boult and Southee expected to lead the bowling line. They too look dangerous on the paper. It’s definitely English batters vs the Kiwi bowlers. This series is definitely going to be full of entertainment. Stay tuned for toss and other updates.
Hello and welcome to the first ODI between England and New Zealand. Two finest teams of this format get themselves ready as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup. This is a really good chance for both teams to get their mould ready before the mega event and also to get their match-fitness back as many players are playing this format after quiet a while.
...Match Day...
The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is just a month away and teams are in full swing for the preparation of the mega event with a lot of ODI games taking place all across the globe. Two teams who found themselves in the grand finale last time around go head-to-head now in a three-match ODI series. England will be taking on New Zealand in the 1st ODI at the Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff as both sides look to put their best foot forward for the mega event next month in India. The two sides recently played each other in a four-match T20I series which ended in a stalemate as the Kiwis bounced back from 2-0 down to level the series in fine fashion. All four games were pretty much one-sided but expect the ODI games to be a lot much closer as there's not much love lost between these two sides given what happened in the World Cup final of 2019. Speaking of that game, Ben Stokes the hero then returns to the English one-day side for this series and the home team does look like a settled unit with good all-rounding options in the middle order. The pace attack too looks sharp even with the absence of Jofra Archer and the likes of Mark Wood and Chris Woakes will look to step up their game. On the batting front, they do have options at the top of the order with Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan and Jason Roy all in the squad. Coming to New Zealand, former ODI skipper and their talisman, Kane Williamson has been added in the preliminary squad for the World Cup after having missed most of the year due to an injury suffered in the opening game of the Indian T20 League. This surely is good news for the Kiwis but the focus will be on the team that is about to play England and a lot will rest on the shoulders of experienced players like Tom Latham, Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner. Trent Boult also returns to the side after a fairly long absence and their highest wicket-taker in the last two World Cups needs to hit the ground running right away. Daryl Mitchell in the middle order will play a key role and it will be interesting to see how the likes of Devon Conway and Finn Allen translate their T20I form into this format as well. Given how the two sides play and the conditions at Sophia Gardens, it should be a high-scoring extravaganza that the fans will enjoy. Who are you backing to come out on top?