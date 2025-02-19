The Pakistan vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 clash officially ended Pakistan's 29-year-long wait to host an ICC event. It was Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan who won the toss and opted to bowl first at Karachi's National Stadium on Wednesday. As the two teams returned from their respective dressing rooms to kick off their maiden battle in the tournament, the Pakistan Air Force produced an air show, marking the start of the prestigious ICC Champions Trophy.

New Zealand opening duo of Will Young and Devon Conway prepared to take charge in the middle as planes flew over their heads. Some players even seemed to have gotten scared as the air show began.

New Zealand 🇳🇿 players and the Pakistani crowd reacting to the breathtaking Air Force display during the opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 #ChampionsTrophy2025#PakvsNZ



pic.twitter.com/5hIBNtQNsu — Mursaleen wafai (@MursaleenWafai) February 19, 2025

The PAF air show was scheduled by the Pakistan Cricket Board as part of the opening ceremony, which was conducted over multiple days in different venues.

Magnificent air show by Pakistan Air Force at National Bank Stadium Karachi. pic.twitter.com/iHYhzFtnbc — (@CallMeSheri1) February 19, 2025

Pakistan Air Force show at National Bank Stadium, Karachi.pic.twitter.com/I8AqTBtAFw — junaiz (@dhillow_) February 19, 2025

PAF jets doing the air show ahead of the Champions Trophy opener. pic.twitter.com/sNNAFA30OC — Salman (@SalmanAsif2007) February 19, 2025

Pakistan brought in Haris Rauf for this match after the express pacer recovered from injury in time for the opening match. On the other hand, the Kiwis included Matt Henry in their line-up. Both teams are placed in Group A along with India and Bangladesh

"We will bowl first. Seen the last couple of matches dew comes in later, so want to maximise on that. We are the defending champions so will be in a bit more pressure, but we will treat it like the previous tri-series. Playing in Pakistan will be great as well. Haris Rauf is fit again, so he's back in," Rizwan said after winning the toss.

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner said that the dew will come into play later which does make their task difficult.

"The dew gets on later, but we have a job to do with the bat. Looks like a good wicket. We have a good mix of experience and new faces, and are playing some good cricket as well. We have been lucky to play these guys home and away, so we know each other well. What's most important is getting used to the conditions here in Karachi. The injuries we've had are unfortunate, but are confident with the boys that we have out here. Matt Henry comes back in for us," Santner said.