ENG vs IRE, One-Off Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Ben Duckett's century on Day 2 has put England in a strong position against Ireland in the ongoing four-day one-off Test at the Lord's. Vice-captain Ollie Pope is also nearing his century. Earlier, England veteran Stuart Broad took his first five-wicket haul in a Test at Lord's for 10 years. Broad reduced Ireland to 19-3, the seamer inflicting ducks on both Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector. Broad finished with 5-51 from 17 overs and left-arm spinner Jack Leach took 3-35 although debutant fast bowler Josh Tongue went wicketless. (Live Scorecard)