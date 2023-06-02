Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Ireland, One-Off Test, Day 2 Live Score: Ben Duckett Slams Ton, Ollie Pope Nears 100 As England Cruise vs Ireland
ENG vs IRE, One-Off Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Ben Duckett's century on Day 2 has put England in a strong position against Ireland in the ongoing four-day one-off Test at the Lord's
One-Off Test, Day 2 Live: England eye lead against Ireland at the Lord's© AFP
ENG vs IRE, One-Off Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Ben Duckett's century on Day 2 has put England in a strong position against Ireland in the ongoing four-day one-off Test at the Lord's. Vice-captain Ollie Pope is also nearing his century. Earlier, England veteran Stuart Broad took his first five-wicket haul in a Test at Lord's for 10 years. Broad reduced Ireland to 19-3, the seamer inflicting ducks on both Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector. Broad finished with 5-51 from 17 overs and left-arm spinner Jack Leach took 3-35 although debutant fast bowler Josh Tongue went wicketless. (Live Scorecard)
One-off Test, Ireland in England, One-off Test, 2023, Jun 01, 2023
Day 2 | Morning Session
ENG
279/1 (47.3)
IRE
172
Lord's Cricket Ground, London
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.87
% chance to win
ENG 96%
Draw 4%
IRE 0%
Batsman
Ben Duckett
128* (137)
Ollie Pope
85 (104)
Bowler
Fionn Hand
68/1 (12)
Andy McBrine
19/0 (4.3)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Sports News and check out Match Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
ENG vs IRE, One-Off Test Live Scorecard
No run.
On the pads, Ollie Pope looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken. l
On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket and a run is taken.
On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
On off, kept out.
On off, this is pushed wide of mid off for one.
A single as this is pushed down to long on.
On off, this is pushed to covers.
On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
Around off, Ollie Pope blocks it.
On the stumps, kept out.
Outside off, left alone.
On off, this is kept out.
Fuller and on middle, this is driven back at the other end.
Another single as this is flicked through square leg.
On middle, this is nudged through mid-wicket for one.
On off, this is punched to covers.
A single as this is pushed through covers.
On middle, this is blocked.
On off, this is pushed to covers.