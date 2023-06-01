Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Ireland, One-Off Test Day 1 Live Score: England Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs Ireland
ENG vs IRE, One-Off Test Day 1 Live Updates: England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl against Ireland in a four-day one-off Test
ENG vs IRE, One-Off Test Live: England take on Ireland at the Lord's.© AFP
ENG vs IRE, One-Off Test Day 1 Live Updates: England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl against Ireland in a four-day one-off Test on Thursday. England have selected just three frontline quicks, including debutant Josh Tongue, while the likes of James Anderson and Ollie Robinson are rested prior to the Edgbaston opener with Australia. Stokes was one of the standout performers the last time the Ashes were staged in England four years ago, his superb unbeaten century guiding the hosts to an incredible one-wicket win at Headingley during a series that ended 2-2. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the One-Off Test between England and Ireland from the Lord's
One-off Test, Ireland in England, One-off Test, 2023, Jun 01, 2023
Day 1 | Morning Session
ENG
IRE
15/0 (4.1)
Lord's Cricket Ground, London
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.6
% chance to win
ENG 79%
Draw 16%
IRE 5%
Batsman
James McCollum
5 (14)
Peter Moor
10* (11)
Bowler
Stuart Broad
8/0 (2.1)
Matthew Potts
7/0 (2)
Topics mentioned in this article
ENG vs IRE, One-Off Test Live Updates
No run.
Pitched up, outside off, McCollum drives but straight to point.
Around off, McCollum drops it to point.
Slanting on middle, it is tucked to mid-wicket.
This one lands and swings away, on a length and outside off. McCollum looks to block but misses again.
BEATEN! On a length and around the fourth stump, angles it in and McCollum looks to defend but misses.
On middle, this is hit to mid on now.
FOUR! Lovely shot! Stuart Broad goes a bit too full, outside off. Moor eases it past mid off and it races into the fence.
Length ball, outside off. Moor defends on the deck.
Three runs! Length ball, outside off. McCollum splices his defensive shot past the slip cordon and wide of the man at gully. Jack Leach gives a chase and saves a single.
Stuart Broad targets the stumps again, on off, McCollum blocks.
Full and outside off, swings in. McCollum prods and blocks.
Length ball, around off, Moor defends it out again.
Better from Potts! This is close to off, on a length. Moor stays back and blocks.
Full again, outside iff. Moor leans and drives it through covers for a couple of runs.
FOUR! Moor is off the mark now! Length ball, just sliding on the leg side. Moor flicks it through square leg for a boundary.
On a length and on middle, McCollum nudges it to square leg for a single.
Starts with a full ball on middle, it is nudged to mid-wicket.
Matthew Potts to bowl from the other end.
Fuller and outside off again. Moor is happy to leave it.