 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Boyd Rankin First Since Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi To Play Test Cricket For And Against England

Updated: 24 July 2019 18:15 IST

Boyd Rankin joined the ranks of Billy Murdoch, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Kepler Wessels to have represented two countries in Test cricket.

Boyd Rankin First Since Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi To Play Test Cricket For And Against England
Boyd Rankin played his first match for Ireland in 2018. © Twitter

Boyd Rankin, who was named in Ireland's playing XI for the one-off Test against England at Lord's on Wednesday, became the first player since former Indian captain Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi in 1946 to have featured for and against England. Boyd Rankin, 35, had made his Test debut for England in the Ashes 2014. His only wicket for England came off his last delivery. The fast bowler then played his first match for Ireland in 2018 against Pakistan in Dublin. He had scalped three wickets in that match.

With his appearance against England, Rankin became part of a unique group of cricketers who have played Test cricket for two different countries. According to ICC, the list includes Billy Murdoch, who led Australia during their 1882 tour, which gave rise to The Ashes, former India captain Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and former South Africa skipper Kepler Wessels.

Rankin, in an interview to icc-cricket.com, admitted it would be pretty strange to play against his former team because he knows them well.

"It's going to be pretty strange for me because I know their guys so well," Rankin was quoted as saying by icc-cricket.com.

"It is a dream come true and it is something I never thought would happen in my playing career," he added.

Ireland were awarded the Test status in 2017. Since then they lost their first-two Tests against Pakistan and Afghanistan respectively.

Ireland are currently vying for their first-ever win in Test cricket at Lord's.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article William Boyd Rankin Boyd Rankin England England Cricket Team Ireland Ireland Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rankin became part of a unique group of cricketers
  • His only wicket for England came off his last delivery
  • The fast bowler then played his first match for Ireland in 2018
Related Articles
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Afghanistan Opt To Bat Against Ireland
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Afghanistan Opt To Bat Against Ireland
1st T20I: Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran Power Afghanistan To Five-Wicket Win Against Ireland
1st T20I: Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran Power Afghanistan To Five-Wicket Win Against Ireland
Ashes: England
Ashes: England's Boyd Rankin limps away on Test debut
England confident Monty Panesar
England confident Monty Panesar's problems behind him
Ballance, Rankin and Stokes named in England Ashes squad, Panesar gets Test recall
Ballance, Rankin and Stokes named in England Ashes squad, Panesar gets Test recall
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.