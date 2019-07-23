The upcoming Ashes series will see players wearing jerseys with their name and numbers written on their Test whites. England Cricket's official handle tweeted a photo of Joe Root wearing the white jersey with his number printed on the back on Monday. "Names and numbers on the back of Test shirts!" the tweet read. The five-match Test series will start on August 1 , prior to that England will lock horns with neighbours Ireland in a one-off Test at Lord's from Wednesday.

One-day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) jerseys have had personalisation on their backs since a long time, but Test matches had to wait for this change.

Earlier this year, there were reports that the Ashes series would bring in modernisation of cricketing kits.

Fans on Twitter seemed divided on this development in Test cricket and made their voices heard on the social networking platform.

I like the idea of having numbers and names on shirts in test cricket. Helps spectators identify players (as a kid watching games, I was always asking people who a particular player was. Often, they didn't know either) and takes nothing away from the game. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 23, 2019

Not sure numbers like 66 - though obviously I get why it's Root's - are that helpful in that way? Batting order numbers would be better? — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) July 22, 2019

I am a traditionalist and but think this is a step in the right direction — Matthew Bloomfield (@matthefish20022) July 22, 2019

Why not? Been doing this in county cricket for years, it's a real aid in identifying players. What's all the fuss about? — oursylviacarol (@pachelbella) July 22, 2019

On July 14, England scripted history as they managed to win their maiden 50-over World Cup and the side will look to continue their winning momentum going as they shift their focus to red-ball cricket.

