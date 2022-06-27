The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday named the squad for the upcoming Test against India, beginning Friday in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Kent wicketkeeper Sam Billings has been added to the Test squad for the rearranged fifth Test versus India starting on Friday at Edgbaston.

James Anderson, who missed the third Test against New Zealand has also been named in the squad.

India is currently leading the series 2-1. The fifth Test was rescheduled to this year after a string of COVID-19 cases within the Indian camp last year.

India had recently played out a draw in the warm-up game against Leicestershire while England defeated New Zealand 3-0 in the three-match Test series.

In all the three Tests, England chased down totals of more than 250.

James Anderson is just one wicket away from registering 650 wickets in Tests while Stuart Broad has already gone past the 550-wickets mark in the longest format of the game.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Sam Billings, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope