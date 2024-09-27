England vs Australia 4th ODI Live Updates: England will aim to level the series at 2-2 in the 4th ODI against Australia at Lord's. After comprehensively losing the first two ODIs, England's batting delivered in the third ODI, as they won a rain-hit encounter by 46 runs. Now, they have the chance to level the series. On the other hand, Australia will hope to seal a brilliant series win away from home against their fierce rivals. However, with rain on the cards, there could be another factor playing spoilsport. (Live Scorecard)