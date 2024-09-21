ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Scorecard and Updates: After a crushing win in the first ODI, where Australia chased down 316 in just 44 overs, Australia will be hoping to take a huge 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against England. Travis Head was the star of the show in the first ODI, scoring 154 in just 129 balls, while Marnus Labuschagne also chipped in with 77 off 61 balls. Although the English batting is firing, the team will be hoping their bowling can come good on home soil. (Live Scorecard)