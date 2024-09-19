Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score Updates
ENG vs AUS 1st ODI Live Updates: England take on Australia in the first ODI of the five-matches series, starting Thursday.
England vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score Updates
ENG vs AUS 1st ODI Live Updates: England take on Australia in the first ODI of the five-matches series, starting Thursday. The two teams will be eager to take an early lead in the series and eventually register a victory after a three-match T20I series between them ended in a 1-1 draw. Australia won the first game by 28 runs before England bounced back with a 3-wicket win. The third and deciding T20I match was washed out due to rain. (Live Scorecard)
1st ODI, Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2024, Sep 19, 2024
Play In Progress
ENG
7/0 (2.0)
AUS
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.50
Batsman
Phil Salt
6 (11)
Ben Duckett
1* (1)
Bowler
Aaron Hardie
3/0 (1)
Ben Dwarshuis
4/0 (1)
Hard length, on middle, shoots up a bit, Ben Duckett gets hurried and mistimes his flick towards mid-wicket. Three dots in a row now!
Length again and on off, not much room for the batter to work with, Ben Duckett dabs it down to point.
Good length and on middle and off, Ben Duckett stays back and blocks it down the pitch.
On a length and around leg, Phil Salt nudges it towards mid-wicket.
Back of a length and outside off, Phil Salt looks to cut it away but ends up bunting it down to the off side.
FOUR! Lovely shot! Ben Dwarshuis goes full once more and outside off, Phil Salt gets the chance to free his arms and bludgeons it away through extra covers for the first boundary of the match.
Edged but does no carry! Pitched up and around middle, angles away, Phil Salt tries to push it away from his crease, but gets an outside edge that goes on the bounce to Cameron Green at first slip. Salt is struggling a bit to find the middle of his bat.
Full again and on middle, Phil Salt drives it firmly but straight to mid off.
Nice start from the debutant! Ben Dwarshuis begins with a full delivery with good seam presentation, on middle and swinging in, Phil Salt drills it off the inside half of the bat towards mid on.
Debutant, Ben Dwarshuis to share the new ball from the other end.
Uppish but safe! Fuller once more and on the fifth stump line, moves away, Phil Salt looks to push it with a straight bat but gets a leading edge. The ball flies in the air and lands just wide of the diving point fielder. They cross. Three runs off the first over then!
Good bowling! Aaron Hardie pitches it up, on middle, gets it to nip back in this time, Phil Salt takes a couple of steps forward to play at it but gets an inside edge towards square leg.
Hard length and just outside off, Phil Salt opens the face of is bat and guides it straight to point.
Back of a length and around off, Ben Duckett punches it towards covers for a run. Gets off the mark straightaway!
England are underway! Much fuller this time, on middle, shaping away again, Phil Salt looks drive it on the on side but gets a leading edge along the ground towards mid off for a quick single.
A beauty to start with! Aaron Hardie starts with a good-length delivery just around off, gets it to shape away sharply, Phil Salt has a slash at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
The stage is set for the first ODI to get underway! The two umpires stride out to the middle followed by the Australian side who fan out across the field taking their positions. For England, openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett confidently make their way to the crease. With the new ball in hand, Aaron Hardie stands poised at the top of his run-up, ready to fire. The umpire calls for play, and we're off!
Mitchell Marsh, the captain of Australia says that they would have bowled first anyway. Adds that it is a massive achievement for Adam Zampa to play in his 100th ODI. He hopes that they can perform well as a unit and make a good start to this series. Informs that Ben Dwarshuis will be making his debut. Ends by saying that it is an incredible feeling to play in front of such a great crowd.
Harry Brook, the skipper of England says they will bat first and try and put some pressure and look to put up a big score. Talks about the changes in the side and says Ben Duckett, and Liam Livingstone make it in. Mentions that it feels special to be the captain and they will look to go well.
Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (WK), Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis (On Debut), Adam Zampa.