ENG vs AUS 1st ODI Live Updates: England take on Australia in the first ODI of the five-matches series, starting Thursday. The two teams will be eager to take an early lead in the series and eventually register a victory after a three-match T20I series between them ended in a 1-1 draw. Australia won the first game by 28 runs before England bounced back with a 3-wicket win. The third and deciding T20I match was washed out due to rain. (Live Scorecard)