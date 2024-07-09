Former England batter and skipper Michael Vaughan has said that the ICC T20 World Cup triumph was a perfect way for veterans Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to bow out of the T20I format and there is plenty of talent to replace them. Vaughan was speaking at the Club Prairie Fire Podcast on Monday. He said that though the tournament was the perfect send-off for the aforementioned trio, they could have won more white ball trophies among themselves.

"They will all agree that it is a perfect way to go, but they should have won more white ball trophies amongst them. To think that he (Rohit) has taken another seventeen years to get another one in his hand, I think he will be the first one to admit that they should have won one or two more," he said.

Vaughan also said that now the trio can enjoy the rest of their careers playing Tests, ODIs and the Indian Premier League (IPL) since there is plenty of talent waiting to get their spots in the Indian team.

"What a way to go out with a win in Barbados and a trophy in your hand. Now they can sit back and play Test cricket, a bit of one-day cricket and in the IPL like MS Dhoni, play on forever. In Indian cricket, they will be replaced as there is plenty of talent in that team," he added.

India ended their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought as Virat Kohli (76), Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) starred in Men in Blue's seven-run win over South Africa in the final at Barbados on June 29. Virat's masterclass knock helped India reach 176/7 in 20 overs, while Bumrah and Pandya unleashed a pace choke on Proteas, snatching the match from a losing position to restrict Proteas to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

The current lot of young Indian talent is on display during the T20I series against Zimbabwe, which started on July 6. The series is currently level at 1-1 with three games left.

India's squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Tushar Deshpande.

