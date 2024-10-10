Former England captain Eoin Morgan reserved high praise for the current Indian team, calling the Rohit Sharma-led side as one the "greatest" in their own conditions. India have won 18 Test series' on the bounce on home soil, with their last defeat dating back to 2013 when England won 2-1 under the leadership of Alastair Cook. In the latest chapter of Team India's home domination, Rohit and his men swept away Bangladesh 2-0 earlier this months. In the Kanpur Test last week, India went all guns blazing with the bat and bowled Bangladesh out twice in less than three days to win the game.

Morgan, who was part of the last opposing team to win a Test series in India, feels Rohit and his men should be considered 'one of the greatest in their own conditions'.

"They (India) have to be considered one of the greatest in their conditions. What makes them so good is their hunger and the desire to want to win. Their attitude towards that they never take for granted," Morgan said at an event recently.

Morgan suggested that India's record in home Tests is somewhat unheard of.

"We come from countries that have huge advantages for the home side. But yet, our records throughout generations are nowhere near as good as Indians," he added.

The Indian team is bidding for a third straight World Test Championship final, and currently sit top of the team standings.

They still have five more Tests to play in the season before the summit clash at The Lord's next year, including three Tests against New Zealand starting later this month.

They will also take on defending champions Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scheduled from November 22, 2024 to January 7, 2025.

Meanwhile, the third World Test Championship final will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground from June 11 to 15. The one-off Test will have June 16 as a reserve day if required, it said.

(With IANS Inputs)