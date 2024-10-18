England suffered defeat to Pakistan by a mammoth 152 runs in the second Test in Multan, failing to chase down a target of 297. But despite the middle order failing, England's captain Ben Stokes -- returning from injury -- held strong with 37 at one end, at a rate of more than run-a-ball. However, his knock came to a rather hilarious end, as not only did he lose his wicket, but also flung his bat out of control into the air as he attempted the shot.

Trying to step out and slog Pakistan spinner Noman Ali for six, Stokes miscalculated it completely. As he attempted his shot, he lost control of his bat, which ended up flying a long way apart. Sadly for Stokes, he lost his balance too. Being outside his crease, he was promptly stumped by wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Watch: Ben Stokes loses bat, loses balance and loses his wicket against Pakistan

Ben Stokes lost his bat, his balance and his wicket in a single ball. pic.twitter.com/3Gns0SDXvu — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 18, 2024

Stokes was the seventh English batter to depart and the last of the recognized batters. His dismissal left England at 125/7, still needed 172 runs.

It wasn't the happiest return to Test cricket for Stokes, who had missed England's previous series against Sri Lanka due to injury.

Pakistan scripted victory thanks to the efforts of their newcomers. Ahead of the game, the decision to drop Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah faced backlash. However, each of their replacements impressed in the second Test.

Babar's replacement -- debutant Kamran Ghulam -- made a century in the first innings. With the ball, spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali picked up all 20 England wickets. Sajid was the star of the first innings getting seven, while Noman picked up eight in the second.

At the age of 38, Noman shone on his return to the Test side. He picked up 11 wickets in total. However, it was bowling partner Sajid, who picked up the Player of the Match award after his first innings heroics.