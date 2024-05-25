England captain Jos Buttler smashed 84 off 51 balls as the hosts beat Pakistan by 23 runs to win the second T20I of a four-match series at Edgbaston on Saturday. Jofra Archer took two wickets on his long-awaited return to the international scene as England took a 1-0 lead in the series after Wednesday's opening match was washed out.

