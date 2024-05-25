Story ProgressBack to home
ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I: Jos Buttler Helps England Take 1-0 Lead With Easy Win Over Pakistan
England captain Jos Buttler smashed 84 off 51 balls as the hosts beat Pakistan by 23 runs to win the second T20I of a four-match series at Edgbaston on Saturday.
England won the second T20I vs Pakistan by 23 runs.© AFP
England captain Jos Buttler smashed 84 off 51 balls as the hosts beat Pakistan by 23 runs to win the second T20I of a four-match series at Edgbaston on Saturday. Jofra Archer took two wickets on his long-awaited return to the international scene as England took a 1-0 lead in the series after Wednesday's opening match was washed out.
