Gautam Gambhir is one person who is not averse to speaking his mind. The former Indian cricket team opener, who was part of the 2007 T20 Cricket World Cup and the 2011 ODI Cricket World Cup-winning teams, have often been known to provide sharp but honest take on any issue. Gautam Gambhir recently joined his former IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor. The star former India player had earlier led the team to IPL glory.

On Friday, Gautam Gambhir posted a video of war hero and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw along with the caption: "Either show fear or be a leader!" The post has gone viral.

Either show fear or be a leader! pic.twitter.com/Zfz5vAUO56 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 24, 2023

Recently, Gautam Gambhir highlighted that while Hardik has been leading the team in T20Is over the last year or so, Rohit should lead the team. Gambhir added that both Rohit and Virat Kohli should be picked in the squad for the T20 World Cup.

"Absolutely, both [Kohli and Rohit] need to be picked, both should be picked. And, more importantly, I want to see Rohit Sharma captain in the T20 World Cup. Yes, Hardik Pandya has captained in T20Is, but I still want to see Rohit Sharma captain in the T20 World Cup," Gambhir said on Sportskeeda.

Advertisement

"In this World Cup, he has shown that with his batting. If Rohit Sharma is picked, Virat Kohli will automatically get picked. If Rohit Sharma decides to play the T20 World Cup, he should be selected as a captain and not just as a batter," he added.

Gambhir is one of the greatest openers India ever had as he stitched many big partnerships with Virender Sehwag. But, he still feels that he made a better pair with wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni.

“My favourite batting partner was MS Dhoni. People think that it was Virender Sehwag but I actually love playing more with Dhoni, especially in white-ball cricket. We shared big partnerships,” Gambhir told Sportskeeda.