The Duleep Trophy 2025 begins on August 28, with the battle between North Zone and East Zone to commence the domestic red-ball tournament. The event begins from the quarter-final stage, with the Central Zone vs North East Zone set unfold the second last 8 battle. The likes of South Zone and West Zone have already qualified for the semi-finals of the event, as the finalists of the last edition of the Duleep Trophy. The final is slated to be held from September 11 to 15 in Bengaluru.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Schedule:

Quarter-finals

August 28-31: North Zone vs East Zone

August 28-31: Central Zone vs North East Zone

Semi-finals

September 4-7: South Zone vs Winner of Quarter-final 1

September 4-7: West Zone vs Winner of Quarter-final 2

Final

September 11-15: Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2

Duleep Trophy 2025 Squads:

Central Zone: Dhruv Jurel (captain, wk), Rajat Patidar, Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanchit Desai, Kuldeep Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Chahar, Saransh Jain, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed

East Zone: Ishan Kishan (captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vice-captain), Sandeep Patnaik, Virat Singh, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami

North East Zone: Rongsen Jonathan (captain), Ankur Malik, Jehu Anderson, Aryan Bora, Techi Doria, Ashish Thapa, Sedezhalie Rupero, Karnajit Yumnam, Hem Chetri, Palzor Tamang, Arpit Subash Bhatewara (wk), Akash Choudhary, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Pheiroijam Jotin, Ajay Lamabam Singh

North Zone: Shubman Gill (captain), Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar (vice-captain), Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sindhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wk)

South Zone: Tilak Varma (captain), Mohammed Azharuddeen (vice-captain, wk), Tanmay Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Kale, Salman Nizar, N Jagadeesan (wk), T Vijay, R Sai Kishore, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vyshak Vijaykumar, MD Nidheesh, Ricky Bhui, Basil NP, Gurjapneet Singh, Snehal Kauthankar

West Zone: Shardul Thakur (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aarya Desai, Harvik Desai (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jaymeet Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Arzan Nagwaswala

Duleep Trophy 2025: Live streaming and telecast

The Duleep Trophy 2025 will be will be streamed live on JioHotstar.