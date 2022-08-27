As the Asia Cup 2022 kicked off with Afghanistan taking on Sri Lanka, it did not take long for controversy to strike. After Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and opted to field, there was an instant adrenaline rush as pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi struck with the final two deliveries of the first over of the match. Rocked by the early wickets, Sri Lanka would have banked on the reliable Pathum Nissanka to steady the ship. But off the final delivery of the next over, Nissanka was given out caught behind off Naveen-ul-Haq.

However, the right-hander immediately asked for a review and replays showed there was barely a murmur on the snicko. A very minor disturbance could be seen, but it seemed like Nissanka had got a reprieve.

The third umpire, however, decided that the faint spike on the snicko was enough to stick to the original decision and much to his dismay and that of Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and head coach Chris Silverwood in the dugout, Nissanka had to walk back.

The decision also sparked anger on Twitter.

"Never saw any spike on the ultra edge re Pathum Nissanka's review. Horrible decision by the 3rd Umpire Jayaraman," tweeted Sri Lankan commentator and former club cricketer Roshan Abeysinghe.

"Would be interested to see what the explanation for that Nissanka decision is. No way you can say ultra edge gave any evidence to suggest there was a nick," wrote a user.

"How come this is not out and Nissanka review is out. Umpires are having a off day," another user tweeted.

Sri Lanka could never recover from the early wickets and were bowled out for 105. Fazalhaq Farooqi finished with three wickets, while Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi took two each.