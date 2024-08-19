Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel had a good outing in the Test series against England earlier in 2024 with 190 runs in four innings across three Tests. However, with India taking on Bangladesh in a 2-match Test series, Jurel's position in the side remains uncertain. Rishabh Pant had a good showing in the T20 World Cup 2024 and with his inclusion for the Duleep Trophy, the selectors have shown great trust in him. KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan have also staked their claim for a spot in the India squad with Jurel finding himself in a tough fight. However, the youngster remains unfazed by the challenges and he said that he wants to take one day at a time without any kind of "unnecessary pressure".

“I've been a firm believer that I want to take one day at a time. I don't want to take unnecessary pressure on what will happen. Today, I'm playing a match for a good cause and it will be a good match practice for me. I'm only thinking about that. I will take it day by day,” Jurel told Sports Tak.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said that the decision on pacer Mohammed Shami's participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy away from home later this year will be taken after the report from National Cricket Academy (NCA).

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami is making significant strides in his recovery from an ankle injury that has kept him out of cricket since the ODI World Cup last November.

The expectation is that he will be ready to participate in India's home season, starting with a Test series against Bangladesh in September. Shami is currently in the final stages of his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

He resumed bowling last month for the first time since his surgery and has been gradually increasing his bowling workload, reporting no pain.

Shah said to ANI, "Shami playing the Australia series or not is a matter of his fitness and a decision will be taken after the NCA report."

Prior to India's departure for the tour of Sri Lanka in July, chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed Shami has started bowling and indicated that the first Test against Bangladesh starting on September 19 in Chennai would be the goal for his comeback.

(With ANI inputs)