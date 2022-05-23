Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma had an underwhelming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as he was not able to register even a single half-century. The right-handed batter ended the season with 268 runs in 14 games with his highest score being 48. For the entire season, Rohit averaged just 19.14. Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri feels Rohit does not need a break and he explained his reasons behind it.

"I do not think he (Rohit Sharma) needs a break. In case of Virat, he had played every format for a year, year-and-a-half. In the case of Rohit, he has had breaks because of injuries. He did not go to South Africa, he missed half of the Australia tour," said Ravi Shastri on Star Sports before the game between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

"It is just a case of one of those seasons where nothing clicked from a team point of view. They are a proud combination; they would look to end the season well and so would Rohit. He would get a break after day, 10 days, 14 days and that is more than enough before going to England," he added.

In Mumbai's last IPL 2022 league stage game against Delhi Capitals, Rohit was dismissed by Anrich Nortje for just two runs.

Talking about the game between MI and DC, the latter posted 159/7 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Rovman Powell top-scored for DC with a knock of 43 while Jasprit Bumrah returned with three wickets.

Promoted

Chasing 160, Ishan Kishan and David scored 48 and 34 respectively as Mumbai Indians chased down the total with five balls to spare.

MI have finished at the bottom of the points table with eight points from 14 games.