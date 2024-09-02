There has been a lot of speculation over whether the Indian cricket team will be travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in 2025. India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series among themselves for more than a decade due to political tensions. The only way that these two teams face each other is during international tournaments. Although Pakistan did travel to India for the ODI World Cup in 2023, the BCCI has not provided any clarification over whether India will travel for the Champions Trophy.

Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh said that he believes that India should not travel to Pakistan unless the security of the cricketers is ensured. He added that if Pakistan can guarantee that the Indian team will get full security, that is when the Indian government should give it a thought.

"What they say is what they think is right while what we say is our point of view. I feel the security concerns are always there and if the security of the players is not ensured there then I don't think that the team should go there. If They say that the teams will get full security and there is no hassle then it's on the government to think and make decisions because, in the end, it's not just about cricketing matters and the issue goes beyond. As a cricketer, I can say if you wish to play cricket, play cricket but the security concern is always there and players should not go there until the security is guaranteed," he said.

Earlier, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria said that India should not travel to Pakistan for the competition and insisted that Dubai would be the better venue.

"Looking at the situation in Pakistan, I have to say that the Indian team should not go to Pakistan, and Pakistan should think about it, and then the ICC will make its decision, and most likely, it will be a hybrid model, it will be played in Dubai. The media gets hype, and everyone's videos get likes because the big matchup is good so it will sell. So I think this is a reality and it will definitely be a hybrid model," he said.

“The safety of the players is the first priority. The safety of the players is the first priority. Respect is the second priority. There are many things. I think BCCI is doing a great job. I think all the countries will accept the final decision. I think it will be a hybrid model,” he added.