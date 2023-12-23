Former India skipper MS Dhoni and former batter Suresh Raina share a very close bond. The duo played many breathtaking knocks and took India across the line on numerous occasions. Not only in international cricket but the duo also created many wonders for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni announced his retirement from Team India on August 15 2020 and few hours later, the fans got another heartbreak as Raina followed the footsteps of the former skipper.

While Dhoni is active in IPL and will be leading CSK in the upcoming edition, Raina has completely bowed out of the sport and often appears as a cricket expert during matches.

Recently a video went viral on social media, where Raina shared an unheard tale about how he was invited for Dhoni's wedding, back in 2010.

"Unhone mujhe phone kiya aur poocha, 'kahan hai?'. Maine bola main toh Lucknow mein hu. Phir vo bole 'meri shaadi ho rahi hai Dehradun mein, aaja aur kisi ko bolna nahi. Wait kar rha hu tera.' To main normal kapdon mein gaya tha phir main unki shaadi mein tha, unhi ke kapdon mein. (He had called me and asked me, 'Where are you?'. I said I am in Lucknow. He then said, 'I am getting married in Dehradun. Don't tell anyone and come fast, I am waiting for you'. So, I went wearing my normal clothes and I was at his wedding, wearing his clothes)," said Raina in a viral video.

Dhoni got married to Sakshi Singh Rawat in an intimate ceremony in 2010. The couple got blessed with a baby girl, Ziva in 2015.

Recently. Dhoni was asked about his plans apart from cricket. He gave an interesting reply.

"I have never thought about it. I am still playing cricket. IPL I am still playing. It will be very interesting to see what I end up doing after cricket. I think for sure, I want to spend a bit more time with the Army because last few years I have not been able to do that," MS Dhoni can be heard as saying in a video that has gone viral.