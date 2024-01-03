Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel copped on blow on his chest on the opening day of the ongoing third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The incident happened in the 13th over with Pakistan 43/3 after opting to bat first in Sydney. Shakeel tried to duck Australia captain Pat Cummins' bouncer, but the ball did not rise as much as he had expected. Instead, the ball hit Shakeel on the chest and the physios came out to check on the batter. While a physio tried to massage his chest, Shakeel was still feeling the after effects of Cummins' delivery as he urged the medic not to rub the bruised part.

Ouch



Shakeel was eventually dismissed by Cummins a couple of overs later, reducing Pakistan to 47/4.

After being reduced to 96 for five soon after lunch, Rizwan and Salman took on the Australian bowling with a pulsating 94-run stand before Rizwan fell just before tea for 88.

At the interval, Pakistan were 199 for six with Salman on 36 and Sajid Khan seven. .

Rizwan, who had been dropped for the first Test, blasted two sixes and 10 fours off 103 balls before he fell to a legside trap set by Pat Cummins.

Rizwan top-edged a pull shot for Josh Hazlewood to take the catch at fine leg after posting the highest individual score by a Pakistan batsman of the series.

Cummins made the breakthrough as he has done often throughout the series, taking his third wicket of the innings. Meanwhile Salman fell shortly after completing his fifty (53).

Pakistan made a disastrous start after winning the toss, losing four wickets in the opening session and skipper Shan Masood shortly after lunch for 35.

It was a rousing morning session for the Australians, who are looking to send off 37-year-old opening batsman David Warner as a winner in his home city in his 112th and final Test match.

Openers Abdullah Shafique and debutant Saim Ayub were dismissed inside the first two overs.

Australia have already sealed the three-match series following wins in Perth and Melbourne, respectively.

