Young pacer Umran Malik is having a time of his life as he is currently one of the most lethal bowlers in the Indian setup. The 23-year-old had a blistering run in IPL 2022 for Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he scalped 22 wickets in 14 matches. Later, he was rewarded with the maiden India call-up for the series against South Africa in June. The youngster has played 16 matches for India so far and scalped 24 wickets. Apart from this, Umran is known for disturbing the batters with his extraordinary pace and has engraved his name as the fastest bowler in India's history, after he touched the 156kmph mark against Sri Lanka in January.

However, another bowler who has been grabbing a lot of attention these days is the 21-year-old Pakistan pacer Zaman Khan. Zaman will be playing in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League for Lahore Qalandars and is being compared to Umran, in terms of his blistering pace. In a recent interaction with the media, Zaman stated that he is not worried about his pace and is only focused on his performance.

“If you talk about pace... I don't really care about pace. I care about performances. It's the performance that matters. Your pace is natural to you,” Paktv.tv quoted Zaman as saying.

Zaman, who is still an uncapped player, has scalped 40 wickets in 30 T20 matches in his career so far. Apart from this, he has played seven List A matches, where he has taken six wickets.

The upcoming edition of the PSL will kick-start from February 13 with Lahore Qalandars taking on Multan Sultans in the opening clash.

