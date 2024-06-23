India's explosive batter Suryakumar Yadav's childhood coach Ashok Aswalkar adviced Men in Blue to play normal cricket when they take on Australia in the 2024 T20 World Cup. In a clash of heavyweights, he said to not experiment too much against the Aussies, who are coming into the game after getting humbled by Afghanistan. The spirited performance from Afghanistan ha left Australia in a peculiar situation. Australia will now step into Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia to face India in a must-win game on Monday.

As India prepare to take on Australia in the clash of cricketing heavyweights, Aswalkar said the Men in Blue need to play their normal game as they have been playing in their last six matches. Aswalkar also hailed the performance of India's ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has been in outstanding form in the T20 World Cup. The pacer has picked 10 wickets in just five games.

"Our openers are slowly starting to pick up the pace. If they can step up their game in a match against Australia, then nothing could be better than this for India. Try to play normal cricket, dont don't do too many experiments. They have to play the way they did in the last five to six matches. They just have to play a normal game against the Australian bowling lineup. Bumrah is special," Aswalkar told ANI.

India selected four spinners for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, but pace was the major component of their assault in the first stage of the tournament. Talking about India's decision to take four spinners in the T20 WC, Aswalkar said, "Rohit Sharma answered this question. Rohit knows which combination to take. Kuldeep Yadav is a perfect option for India, his slow bowling on the slow wicket works wonders."

Suryakumar has been the stalwart for India's two most recent wins at the marquee event, as he smashed a half-century against Afghanistan. Aswalkar wants Suryakumar to play without pressure as he has been playing in the last matches and advises wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant "not to play the reverse shot."

"He needs some time. He has hitting power and India have to utilize it somewhere. Rishabh Pant is playing the wrong shots and losing his wicket. Suryakumar, Rishabh and all are performing well. I just advise the wicketkeeper-batter to not play the reverse shot. I want Suryakumar to play without any pressure," Aswalkar said.

Meanwhile, a spirited Afghanistan humbled the 2021 champions Australia to collect their first-ever win over the cricketing powerhouse. Aswalkar said Afghanistan have the best bowling variations in cricket, Australia took them lightly and they lost the match.

"Underdogs always think to win the match against the big teams. Afghanistan have the best bowlers for variation. Afghanistan bowling can defeat any team in the World Cup, don't underestimate them in future matches. Australia have a long batting line-up but Afghanistan have their day and they won the match," he added.

Australia will face the India challenge in their pursuit of a semi-final berth, following their loss against Afghanistan where they suffered a shocking 21-run loss in their penultimate Super Eights fixture, on Monday in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Currently, India sit at the top of the Group 1 standings with four points while Australia (second) and Afghanistan (third) share two points each with Bangladesh yet to win a Super Eight match.

