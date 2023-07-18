Regarded as one of the most talented batters of his generation, Prithvi Shaw has seen his stocks incur a dramatic fall over the last couple of years. From being regarded as the 'next big thing' in Indian cricket, Shaw has gone on to become a fringe player who is not a certainty in either of the three formats. Having signed for Northamptonshire in the County Championship, the U19 World Cup-winning star is hopeful of the stint helping him turn things around in his career. But, as far as the current situation with his international career is concerned, Shaw is scared to even share his thoughts.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, the Delhi Capitals' opening batter Opened up on his absence from the Indian team, saying he passed all fitness tests and scored runs in domestic cricket to earn a comeback but hasn't been getting opportunities to perform.

"When I was dropped, I didn't get to know the reason. Someone was saying it could be fitness. But of course, I came here (in Bengaluru) and cleared all the tests at the NCA, again scored runs, and again came back to the T20 team. But again didn't get a chance in the West Indies. I'm disappointed but you just have to move forward. I can't do anything, I can't fight with anyone," said the opening batter.

The Delhi Capitals star also opened up on the mental battle he has to fight, especially as he doesn't have many friends to share his thoughts with.

"As a person, I just like to be in my own zone. People say a lot of things about me. But those who know me, know how I am. I don't have friends, I don't like to make friends. This is what's happening with this generation. You can't share your thoughts with anyone else. If you ask me personally, it's very scary. Darr lagta hai aajkal to share my thoughts. Agle din social media mein aa jaata hai(I'm scared to share my thoughts. Somehow all of it comes up on social media). I've very less friends, only a couple of friends, and even with them I don't share everything, only a few things," he further said.