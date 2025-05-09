The PCB on Friday decided to shift the remaining matches of its Pakistan Super League to the UAE because of the ongoing military confrontation with India which has left the event's foreign players anxious. The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) said early this morning that the last eight fixtures, which were previously scheduled in Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore, will now be staged in the UAE. Schedule of matches, outlining the dates and venues, will be shared in due course, a statement said.

PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi alleged that the Rawalpindi cricket stadium was affected in the most recent strike inside Pakistan and that the PSL was disrupted.

However, the Indian defence ministry has made it clear that only the air defence radars and systems were targeted on Thursday after Pakistan tried to hit 15 places in northern and western regions in India on Wednesday night.

The PCB chief said the shift to UAE was done so that domestic as well as foreign cricketers' concerns are suitably addressed.

"As a responsible organisation that has overcome adversities repeatedly and ensured that the game of cricket flourishes, it was important for us to ensure the mental well-being of all players participating in the PSL," he said.

Earlier on Thursday the PCB called off a scheduled match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi stadium.

Reports in the British media stated that the English players competing in the league were considering leaving it due to security concerns.

A report in 'The Telegraph' earlier said English players, who have signed up for the league, are "split on whether to remain in Pakistan and play cricket".

"The England and Wales Cricket Board and Professional Cricketers Association held an emergency call on Wednesday morning to discuss the situation. At this stage players are not being advised to come home," it added.

"While most players are currently intending to remain in Pakistan, Telegraph Sport understands several are exploring their options and could return home." Seven English players -- James Vince, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood and Tom Kohler-Cadmore -- are playing in this year's PSL.

England coaches Ravi Bopara and Alexandra Hartley are also involved in the ongoing league.

Other high-profile stars competing in the PSL are David Warner (Karachi Kings), Jason Holder (Islamabad United), and Rassie van der Dussen (Islamabad United) among others.