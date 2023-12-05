Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels young spinner Ravi Bishnoi has almost secured his place in the team for next year's T20 World Cup in West Indies and the USA. With nine dismissals to his name, the 23-year-old Bishnoi was the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded T20I series between India and Australia. Overall, he has picked up 34 wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.14 in 21 T20Is. Chopra hailed Bishnoi for his consistency, and labelled the youngster as a "wicket-taker".

"I personally feel it's almost a done deal. I feel his name will be there because of the way he is bowling and the number of wickets he is picking. He is consistent. He is a wicket-taker and bowls with the new ball," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further explained why Bishnoi will play a crucial role for India in the T20 World Cup.

"The matches will be in America and the West Indies. Slightly quick in the air on slow pitches - I think he will bring value. The kid fields well and he is very accurate as a wrist-spinner. I feel if he keeps bowling like this and has a decent IPL, he is a done deal," he added.

Bishnoi has ensured that he will continue to perform for the Indian team the way he has performed in the recently-concluded series against Australia.

"I have been getting opportunities to bowl well for the team. It was another chance today to bowl well and win the game for India. I am very happy with my bowling, touchwood, I'll keep performing this way in the future," Bishnoi had said after the conclusion of the 4th T20I.

"We have a lot of youngsters in the team, everyone are performing well and enjoying each other's company. I've worked with him, he keeps encouraging me and asks me to keep bowling consistently irrespective of the match situation (on Sairaj Bahutule, India's bowling coach)," he added.

Before the T20 World Cup, Bishnoi will look to impress in the upcoming tour of South Africa, starting December 10.