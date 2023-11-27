A funny video from the field of cricket is going viral on social media in which a fast bowler stopped midway while delivering the ball as a dog interrupted his run-up. As the bowler was set to bowl the delivery, the dog ran towards him due to which the pacer paused his bowling action and tried to save himself from the dog. Given that the dog continued to chase the bowler the latter threw the ball towards the animal to get rid of him.

Watch the video here:

Talking about international cricket, India are currently playing a five-match T20I series against Australia.

The young Indian bowling unit will have to push behind the timid show in the series opener and find its flow against a forceful Australian batting line-up in the second T20I on Sunday.

India had won the first game at Visakhapatnam by two wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, but their bowlers, except pacer Mukesh Kumar, looked incapable of stemming the run-flow.

The pitch and conditions at the Greenfield International Stadium will not be massively different, and that makes it imperative for the Indian bowlers to fire collectively.

Despite that, the management might not look to shake the order for this match.

In the opening encounter, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna went for 10.25 and 12.50 runs per over while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi were carted around for 13.50 runs per over.

In a format like T20, it is not an uncommon sight to see bowlers getting the stick, but those three bowlers lacked imagination and variety needed on such surfaces on that day.

India's ambition to double the series lead will depend a lot on them significantly improving their produce.

However, India will have not much to complain about in the batting department as skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed fine touch against the Aussie bowlers, though a bit second string.

Suryakumar, Rinku and Jaiswal met the quick-scoring demands of a high chase effortlessly, though Kishan took a few overs to settle down before hitting the overdrive.

India will hope for a similar fire from them in the second match as well, and will bank on Kishan to reduce the number of dot balls during his tenure.

He was able to accelerate in the opening game after making 21 off 19 balls but the left-hander would not want an encore of that in this match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was run out in the previous match, and Tilak Varma too will be eyeing some runs against their name as they are part of India's journey into T20 future.

